TSN Basketball analyst Jack Armstrong returns with his five quick thoughts on the NBA Finals, the struggles of Danny Green, the soap opera that is the Los Angeles Lakers, Klay Thiompson and Raptors head coach Nick Nurse.

1. NBA FINALS (Toronto): What an incredible moment for Canada to be hosting an event that will be viewed by basketball fans across the globe. In the past few days it’s been pretty overwhelming trying to stay on top of all the obligations, requests and demands on your time, but I call it a positive problem! Awesome. I'm so happy for Raptors fans across the country that they finally get to experience this feeling. It's well-earned and well deserved.

2. DANNY GREEN (Raptors): Green had a poor distance shooting series vs Milwaukee (4-for-23). I love the shots he was getting and taking. If he keeps getting those shots he’s going to heat up. Just ask Fred VanVleet. He’s too good a shooter to continue to slump like this. I’m confident he’ll break through. He’s played in lots of big games in his career and definitely understands the stage he’s currently on from his successful run in San Antonio. He’ll be ready.

3. LAKERS: What a Soap Opera. LeBron, Luke, Jeanne, Magic, Rob Pelinka, Frank Vogel. The hits keep on coming. Honestly, it's quite entertaining. It's sad for a proud franchise like this to be a daily punch line. I’m sure LeBron James is wondering: "What did I get myself into?’ Bottom line, they need to hire a top basketball man to come in and run the show with 100 per cent autonomy and absolutely no interference. Otherwise these issues will continue.

4. KLAY THOMPSON (Warriors): There's so much attention focused on Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green when Golden State is discussed. This guy quietly does his job at an elite level on both ends of the court. He's one of my favorite players in the league. A true pro who impacts the game on all platforms. His calm and composed disposition is ideal for big moments because he doesn’t allow the hype and hoopla to overwhelm him. The Raptors know how good he is and the respect level is high for his ability. Very good matchup.

5. NICK NURSE (Raptors): Excellent job by him guiding his team through the challenges of the playoffs. Down 0-1 to Orlando, 1-2 to Philadelphia and 0-2 to Milwaukee and found a way to battle back each time. Players deserve tons of credit yet leadership matters. Coach Nurse and his outstanding coaching staff deserve major props. Job well done.