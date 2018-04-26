Jack Armstrong TSN Basketball Analyst Archive

Jack Armstrong returns with his thoughts on Jonas Valanciunas' value for the Raptors, LeBron James' efforts against the Pacers and Kelly Oubre Jr.'s phyicality vs. the Raptors.

1. JONAS VALANCIUNAS (Raptors): The teams is plus-42 when he has played in the first five games of this series and surely, Washington Wizards head coach Scott Brooks would much prefer him not being on the floor. He finally played in the 4th quarter in Game 5 and produced a plus-19 in that game. Very simply, he’s one of the best players they have. He’s far from perfect, but he’s a proven veteran and that helps a great deal during the pressure of the playoffs.

2. KELLY OUBRE JR (Wizards): Very physical defensively so far in this series. To the point of when I watch, I wonder how he gets away with so much fouling on a per-play basis. Actually that might be the key, If you do the same thing on each play they can’t call it all the time. He’s a very good young player who has gradually gotten more comfortable and confident as the series has gone on. He gives them length, scoring punch and toughness off the bench.

3. LEBRON JAMES (Cavs): LeBron posted 44 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in a thrilling Game 5 masterpiece win. Of course he also provides the dagger deciding winning shot at the buzzer. Talk about Hollywood ending, he’s carried them and his shot was reminiscent of Michael Jordan’s shot over Craig Ehlo long ago that has given Cavs fans nightmares. Now the folks of Cleveland have their moment. They’ve had plenty of them with James. Maybe that positive mojo will transfer over to the NFL Cleveland Browns this evening on NFL Draft night with two high draft choices.

4. DONOVAN MITCHELL (Jazz): What a joy he is to watch. Fabulous young player. Absolutely fearless. Relentless competitor, who can score in bunches. Utah now has the opportunity to close out the Thunder at home tomorrow night and this young man will be a big reason why. I thought he forced his game a slight bit late in Game 5 at OKC. That’s all part of the learning experience, he’ll be better for it tomorrow. Pick your spots and stay ready, It will happen.

5. MIKE BUDENHOLZER (Hawks): Out in Atlanta as the head coach. Did a terrific job there and will surely get another crack at it in the league. Clearly he was on the outs there since he was permitted to interview for other jobs and struck out on those. They wanted him out and now he’ll play the waiting game. They had a lousy roster this year, it’s hard to blame him. Prior to that, he coached a very competitive and successful club, he’ll be heard from again.