Jack Armstrong TSN Basketball Analyst Archive

FIVE QUICK NBA THOUGHTS:

1. LUKE WALTON (Lakers): He’s a good basketball man and a class act. LaVar Ball ripped him again and Lonzo Ball failed to give him support, what a complete joke. Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka have a Gong Show on their hands. If I’m a free agent and looking at this franchise, why would I seriously consider getting into the middle of this nonsense? If I’m Paul George or LeBron James, I’m having none of this. The organization better get control of this fiasco. Why acknowledge this guy? He’s a total stage parent and drama king. Our industry panders to the lowest common denominator. Other players and parents see this and might think that’s how you do it because it gets publicity. Some common sense and class please!

2. JOSH JACKSON (Suns): He had his best game last night in the Suns’ upset win over the Thunder with 17 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists. He shot 3-6 from three and was in command of his game. He’s a super talented guy who has had his growing pains. The opportunity he’s getting to play seems to be starting to pay off for him in terms of his approach and he’s getting more consistent.

3. KYLE O’QUINN (Knicks): I watched some of their win at Dallas Sunday and I just like this guy’s toughness and determination. He had a sound 15 points and 11 boards. He plays with a motor and is a reliable energy guy off the bench. Gives his team lots of grit.

4. WAYNE ELLINGTON (Heat): Raptors fans will get a look at him Tuesday night. The Heat are playing with confidence and a purpose right now, winning four in a row. Ellingotn is instant offence off the bench, averaging 10.5points per game, and you better guard him behind the arc because he can stroke it (42%). The Heat move the ball well as a team and your perimeter D better be good. Ellignton is an example of the emphasis of their style.

5. MANU GINOBILI (Spurs): He’s 40-years-old and drops 26 points on the Trail Blazers Sunday. He’s only the sixth guy his age to ever get 26-plus. Ginobili can still go. He shoots it, drives fearlessly, and is in constant motion. He’s hard to get under control when he gets it going.