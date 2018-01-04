Jack Armstrong TSN Basketball Analyst Archive

FIVE NBA THOUGHTS:

1. DELON WRIGHT (Raptors): He’s rolling right now. Wright posted an excellent performance versus the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night with 25 points, 13 rebounds and five assists. He’s a joy to watch as a high-energy, two-way player whose confidence is soaring. Wright has terrific open-court skills with crafty change of speeds and direction to his game. He's a disruptive defender with excellent hands and lateral quickness. I like his ability to guard multiple positions and he’s shooting it with conviction right now, so you can play him off the ball. This gives Dwane Casey lots of options with his backcourt combinations.

2. TREY LYLES (Nuggets): The Canadian is getting good run now (29.0 MPG in his last nine games) and he's scored in double figures in all of those games, including three double-doubles. I like his versatility to play facing the basket and score inside, as well. Lyles was a good pickup for Denver after things didn’t come together for him in Utah.

3. SPENCER DINWIDDIE (Nets): He had a big game Wednesday night in an upset win over the Minnesota Timberwolves with 26 points and nine assists. Dinwiddie’s played really well for this improving squad. You don’t hear much about him, but he can play. He's a good creator and playmaker who gets into the heart of the defence with regularity. Dinwiddie is a tough guy who puts you on your heels and can finish.

4. SIXERS: Watch out, here they come.The Sixers have won three in a row including a victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night. They only turned it over 13 times, which is a nice development for them considering they’re the worst team in the league protecting the ball. They're currently sitting in the ninth spot in the East and I’m telling you if they figure out how to consistently take care of the ball and play more efficiently on the offensive end, they’ll be a playoff team and a total nightmare to deal with in the first round.

5. FEATURE TV MATCHUPS: The league has done a terrific job reducing the wear and tear on the players with an improved schedule and we're all seeing the result with better quality games for our fans. One further recommendation I’d like to make is with these high-profile TV matchups. Our US TV partners will give the league, over the course of this new nine-year TV deal, $24 billion USD, which is awesome, but somehow we’ve got to figure out a way to avoid the Cavs having to play the Celtics in a big game on a back-to-back on Wednesday. They had no gas in the tank. How about Thursday’s Rockets-Warriors matchup? Both teams are playing the game on a back-to-back. I know it’s impossible to be able to avoid this all the time, but the more times we can have teams in these featured games rested, the better the games will be and the TV partners will get the most return on investment.