Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow|Archive

ST. LOUIS, MO. – For the second time in the last three majors, Tiger Woods stumbled out of the starting gate and had to play catch-up to stay within shouting distance of the top of the leaderboard.

Woods started the PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club with a bogey and a double, and had to grind his way through the next 16 holes to earn an even-par finish.

“It kept me in the golf tournament,” said Woods of his play after the troubled beginning. “I could have easily gone the other way, being three over through two. A lot of things could happen. Not a lot of them were positive, but I hung in there and turned it around.”

Starting on the 10th, Woods hit his ball into a horrible lie in the rough and was forced to extricate it with a pitch back into the fairway. That led to his first bogey.

On the next hole, Woods teed off with an iron and again ended up in the rough. From 112 yards, he tried to reach the green but came up short when he stuck his club in the ground. The ball hit off a hill short of the green and ended up in the water, leading to the double.

Woods rebounded with a birdie on the third hole and as he has done so many times in the past, held the rest of the round together, chipping away at his over-par score despite not hitting the ball that well.

“It really wasn't that good,” he admitted. “I was just kind of hanging in there. As I said, if I could just give myself a few putts at it, I could turn this thing around.”

Woods added one unusual element to his day on Thursday. After his opening two holes, he ducked into a portable bathroom and changed his shirt. The reason for the switch? He sweats profusely and likes to play in a shirt that hasn’t been soaked by his warm-up. He usually makes the switch before he tees off, however due to the back-nine start he was without a change room.

“Normally I change before the round,” he said. “There wasn't a place to change on the 10th tee. So I waited until we had a little Port-A-John there.”

The even-par score means he’s failed to break par in the first round of his last nine major championships. But it could always be worse. At the U.S. Open in June, he started off with a bogey and a triple, eventually going on to miss the cut.

At the Open Championship last month, he began the tournament with a birdie en route to posting an even-par 71. The 14-time major winner ended the week in a tie for sixth.

Being able to scramble and play some gritty golf after the horrid start is nothing new for Woods. In his long career he’s resurrected horrible starts many times, keeping scores from going off the rails. He’s turned more 74s into 69s than anyone can count.

Now the question is whether he can improve his play on Friday and move up the leaderboard. A better start would certainly help.