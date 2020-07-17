Tiger slips, Hughes rises at Memorial After a first round that saw him swing like the Tiger Woods of old, the guy with 15 major championships, the second round brought out old Tiger Woods, the one with four back surgeries. TSN's Bob Weeks has more.

The 82-time PGA Tour winner looked somewhat uncomfortable during Friday’s play, shooting 76 to end the opening two rounds at three-over par. That left him right on the cut line as the afternoon wave set out.

On numerous swings, Woods was clearly not at ease, his hand flying off the club at release. He also appeared to stretch his back after several swings trying to find a comfortable position. It was reminiscent of his last appearance back in February when he struggled with back stiffness at the Genesis Invitational.

“I wasn't quite moving as well as I'd like and couldn't quite turn back and couldn't quite clear,” Woods admitted after the round. “It was a bit of a struggle.”

Woods was slow out of the gate with three-putts on two of his first four holes. The second of those was for bogey and started an eight-hole stretch where he went six over par. Only a late charge that included birdie on two of his last three holes kept alive the possibility of making the cut.

At 42, and with multiple surgeries on not only his back but various other parts of his anatomy, Woods has admitted he is limited in how much he can play and frequently he can tee it up. He is never sure from day to day just how is back is going to feel.

“Aging is not fun,” he stated. “Early on in my career I thought it was fantastic because I was getting better and better and better, and now I'm just trying to hold on.”

While Woods was falling down the leaderboard, Mackenzie Hughes was rising up. After he bogeyed his first hole of the day he decided that was enough. Over the next 17 holes, he rolled in seven birdies to vault up the leaderboard, sitting in a tie for sixth when he finished his morning round.

Compared to a day earlier when the course played quite difficult, Friday’s round was an opportunity according to the 29-year-old.

“This morning came out, almost no wind, greens were perfect, so you kind of felt like you could shoot a score if you were hitting it in the fairway,” said Hughes, who landed in nine of 14 off the tee. “And yeah, I hit it pretty nicely today, and then I obviously rolled in some nice putts.”

That last part could be considered a massive understatement. Hughes needed just 24 putts to get around the course including 12 one-putts.

Two of the more impressive rolls on the green came at the ninth, where he dropped a 20-footer for birdie and on the 17th, where he made one from 16 feet to save par.

It was a continuation of some solid play from Hughes since the PGA Tour restarted play seven weeks ago. Eight of his last 16 rounds have been in the 60s, including one at the Travelers where he shot a career-low 60. It’s a dramatic improvement over his start to the season that saw him miss the cut in nine of his first 11 tournaments.

Two weeks ago, after his tie for third at the Travelers, the Dundas, Ont., native moved inside the top 100 on the Official World Golf Ranking for the first time in his career.

“I would say more kind of mindset and a little bit of technique mixed in, but mostly mindset,” said Hughes of the reason for his improved play.

While he worked on his swing and also added some muscle during the pandemic pause that’s translated into a little extra distance, it’s his thinking on the course that he believes has led him to lower scores.

This marks the first time in a year that Hughes has made the cut in four consecutive starts.