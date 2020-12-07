Blue Jays a team to watch at baseball’s winter meetings Thirty years after Pat Gillick engineered a franchise-altering trade with the Padres, Toronto is once again a team that could be open to making a splash at the winter meetings, Scott Mitchell writes.

TORONTO — Thirty years ago this week, Toronto Blue Jays GM Pat Gillick and San Diego Padres GM Joe McIlvaine engineered what was, at the time, described as “one of the biggest trades in the history of the meetings” in the Los Angeles Times.

Considering the impact, three decades later that still rings true.

With Rosemont, Ill., a suburb of cold, wintry Chicago as the backdrop, it was Fred McGriff and Tony Fernandez shipped off to San Diego, and Roberto Alomar and Joe Carter heading to Toronto.

“I’ll tell you what, this one was so big that when we first brought up the names to each other, we both laughed,” McIlvaine told the Times. “It was like it was too big. Nobody does these kinds of things.”

“When Pat brought the idea back to us, there was just total disbelief,” Blue Jays scout Gordon Lakey added. “These players have been such an integral part of our team; we didn’t think about trading them. But the longer we thought about it, the more it made sense.”

The trade pushed the Jays over the hump, changing the narrative around a franchise that had come close and propelling them from good to great.

Thirty years later, in the middle of a pandemic, the Blue Jays are once again a team that could be open to making a splash at the winter meetings.

One of the few teams around baseball to publicly commit to having money to spend, the Jays have been connected to just about every top-tier name on the market.

Some, like George Springer, make every bit of sense, while some, like Marcell Ozuna, are agents working overtime trying to connect their clients to the most active teams on the market.

With that in mind, here are the three biggest Blue Jays storylines heading into this week’s virtual winter meetings.

Is a blockbuster trade possible?

Since the transformational swap that Gillick pulled off happened exactly 30 years ago, we’ll start with this one.

The answer to this question is a resounding yes, simply because of where the Blue Jays farm system sits and the redundancy within it.

Still billed as a top-five pipeline in baseball by most analysts despite spitting out numerous MLB players over the past two seasons, the Jays could easily dangle top 100 prospects like Jordan Groshans and Alejandro Kirk or highly regarded lower-level names like catcher Gabriel Moreno and infielders Orelvis Martinez and Miguel Hiraldo.

While the Jays would likely love to part with some of their position player excess in any potential deal, there’s also some pitching to entice teams, with names like Simeon Woods Richardson, 2019 first-rounder Alek Manoah and Adam Kloffenstein dotting the top of the system.

Untouchables don’t exist, but the only prospects likely off the table this winter are Nate Pearson – yes, he’s still technically a prospect and will be eligible for rookie of the year in 2021 – and 2020 fifth-overall pick Austin Martin.

There would be many contractual layers to any of those deals, but the three trade targets to keep an eye on from a Blue Jays perspective are shortstop Francisco Lindor, and third basemen Kris Bryant and Nolan Arenado.

Will the Jays make a splash in free agency?

Where do things stand with the Yankees and LeMahieu? Bryan Hayes, Jamie McLennan and Jeff O’Neill are joined by MLB Network Insider Mark Feinsand to get his take on where things stand with the Yankees negotiations with D.J. LeMahieu and the chances he ends up back with New York.

We know they hope to, with Springer and versatile infielder D.J. LeMahieu viewed as top of the top targets.

At the right price, they’d both be fantastic fits and immediately give the Blue Jays a chance to have one of the best offences in baseball, considering they already sat eighth in runs scored with 4.9 per game in 2020.

Quietly, both would also improve the defence, which is a priority.

Both Atkins and president/CEO Mark Shapiro have committed to spending, so it would be a disappointment if they weren’t able to put some of Rogers’ money to work this winter.

But there are some tough questions the Jays will have to answer, and there are pandemic implications that may make the pitch tougher.

The Jays have said publicly that agents haven’t made a big deal out of their nomad ways in 2020 or the fact that playing in Toronto is still completely up in the air for 2021.

That didn’t stop Robbie Ray from re-signing, and the 29-year-old said it wasn’t even a consideration.

Will Springer and others feel the same way?

Would Springer be a good fit for the Jays? Bryan Hayes, Jamie McLennan and Jeff O’Neill are joined by MLB Network radio analyst Ryan Spilborghs to get his take on how George Springer would fit with the Blue Jays.

Are the Jays currently good enough to be a playoff team again?

Before that question can truly be answered, MLB needs to agree on a postseason structure for 2021.

We just saw the first 16-team bracket this year, and the Jays took advantage, making their first postseason appearance since 2016 as a 32-28 team.

In a normal year, they’d be on the outside looking in.

A report a couple months ago had commissioner Rob Manfred favouring a 14-team format for 2021, with the top team in each circuit getting a bye.

The Jays are certainly in the mix no matter the format, especially if they can make the splashy, top-of-the-market additions they’ve been hinting at, but the rotation will have to get much better before February for them to be taken seriously.

Most of the big names they’ve been connected to, whether it’s free agency or trade, are position players.

It makes sense to target Springer and Lindor in different ways as potential final pieces to the position player puzzle long-term, but for 2021 alone it’s currently Hyun-Jin Ryu, Robbie Ray, Ross Stripling, Tanner Roark and Pearson making up the rotation.

You might get to .500 with that group over the course of a 162-game season. Maybe.

The amount of resources devoted to the rotation this winter — especially if they’re able to lure, say, Springer — might be an important balancing act.​