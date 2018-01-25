Gareth Wheeler TSN Analyst and Radio Host Follow|Archive

How does a team improve coming off the best season in Major League Soccer history?

That’s the task at hand for Toronto FC. A record 69-point season and MLS Cup victory in 2017 have set the bar incredibly high entering the new campaign. Motivation won’t be an issue for the veteran group. There are more mountains to climb, starting with the new-look CONCACAF Champions League that opens Feb. 20 in Colorado against the Rapids. It’s a new competition and a fresh challenge.

The core group of the last year’s team returns, a good mix of experienced players both dangerous in attack and defensively responsible. There’s no question the squad has the ingredients for another championship campaign. But with Champions League commitments and wearing the target as reigning champs, the task becomes that much more difficult this time around.

As good as last season was, there is room for improvement. Some of that will come through internal growth. The rest will come from external recruitment. Although the off-season has been quiet in the market for Toronto, the club remains active in pursuit of the right targets who fit the mould in personality while checking the professional boxes as the evolution of the squad continues.

There’s no rush to make a move for the sake of doing so – TFC is beyond that and positioned well to recruit. A measured and calculated approach in the market has helped turn TFC into champions, including last year’s masterstroke of acquiring defender Chris Mavinga and midfielder Victor Vazquez.

It was an off-season that addressed specific needs to help take the team to another level. The self-awareness of the club, understanding what type of player they need and being able to recruit and sell the player on opportunity in Toronto has been nothing short of an overwhelming success. A similar precision approach to recruitment is well underway this year as well. For now it’s an exercise in patience as signings inevitably crawl towards the finish line.

TFC has international roster spots, limited cap space and TAM (targeted allocation money) to address team needs. And there are holes to fill. Four key players left this off-season. Defender Steven Beitashour (free agent) and midfielders Armando Cooper (option declined) and Benoit Cheyrou (retired) all played in the MLS Cup final victory, and have since moved on. Raheem Edwards (expansion draft) was also an important depth player and leaves a position to be filled.

As training camp opened on Monday, head coach Greg Vanney said he wanted potential new additions to arrive as soon as possible. Vanney also acknowledged there are some obvious positions and places in need of improvement or new acquisitions. It is understood talks have been had and negotiations are well on their way for potential targets.

Here are the three positions Vanney pointed to in need of recruitment, listed in order of importance.

Right-back

In a non-salary cap world, bringing back Beitashour would have been a no-brainer. He’s an experienced, good character player who was massive on the road to the MLS Cup. Unfortunately for Beitashour and Toronto, MLS salary parameters make it difficult for teams to retain players in the $200,000 - $400,000 range without using TAM.

Beitashour’s departure leaves right-back as TFC’s biggest need. Vanney confirmed as much Monday.

“[Our need is] a little bit on our right side with Beita leaving,” he said. “We have Nico [Hasler] who we love and can be a starter tomorrow, but we need to add some depth.”

While Vanney and the front office choose to use the word depth, the club has been linked to more significant names in the market. General Manager Tim Bezbatchenko has more than enough TAM at his disposal, so a marquee signing at the position isn’t out of the question. There is a quiet confidence at the club they will be able to land their ideal target: an experienced right-back of impressive pedigree in the European game.

Such a move would allow the team to play with a back four more frequently, something they did expertly in the MLS Cup Final. Hasler looks more comfortable on the right side of a five, while also being versatile to play multiple midfield positions.

An established right-back would give Vanney another look to use, while further solidifying an already rock solid back-line. TFC need not look far back into their history to know the importance of the right-back position, so landing a big fish is priority. Odds are it will happen – and soon.

Vanney also said Monday that the player(s) the club are looking at are currently in their season, meaning the transition in terms of fitness and match-readiness shouldn’t be an issue. This seems to be where the biggest signing will be made.

Central Midfielder

The losses of Cooper and Cheyrou leave TFC thin the midfield. Michael Bradley, Jonathan Osorio, and Marky Delgado form the backbone of the group, with Vazquez playing in a more advanced role. After these four, the depth isn’t there in case of injury, absence and schedule congestion.

Jay Chapman is a useful player, and Hasler can play a part. But expecting 19-year-old Liam Fraser to play a significant role at this point is a reach for a team built to win now. More legs are needed at this position. A younger player with some experience would be preferable. The team needs to get younger, and more jump in the middle park would be a benefit.

This is a position where depth is needed more than a first-choice option. The team is said to be very interested in adding in this area.

An Attacking Player

Vanney and Bezbatchenko continue to stress the need to diversify the attack.

TFC scored a league-best 74 goals in regular season play. It doesn’t get better than the star trio of Sebastian Giovinco, Jozy Altidore and Vazquez. The three combined for 39 goals and 28 assists last season. There is depth behind those three, but it seems there is some interest in bringing in another type of attacking player.

Vanney referenced on Monday the need to “always [be] challenging the attack, in different ways and different looks.” So clearly, he’s missing a type of player he sees as necessary for the group to be more well-rounded.

Vanney’s current group of attackers tends to skew older, and generally play along the frontline. Based on what the team doesn’t have, a young winger who can add more pace and ability to run at players on the dribble from a deeper position would fit the bill and make for an intriguing addition.

The team, as is, tends to be narrow in attack, with the width provided from full-backs. A dynamic winger fits a clear need, giving Vanney the ability to change the complexion of his team in difficult games against stubborn defensive setups. It would also give opposing managers another wrinkle to consider when preparing for Toronto. A winger would be considered a luxury in terms of potential additions, but could turn out to be an important one as the team evolves and adds more layers of attack.

These are important times for the front office. Cap management and international scouting has helped separate Toronto from the bunch in MLS. Winning puts more demands on salary cap restraints. And with more allocation money available to pay down salaries against the cap, how you spend it on the international market is crucial in determining success.

The track record over the last two years bodes well for future success. This club is ambitious. The off-season signings to come will undoubtedly match the intent for more domestic glory as well as a run in multiple competitions. A veteran signing for the now, combined with a conscious approach to getting younger, seems the way to properly balance the need to win while keeping an eye for the future.

The clock is ticking. Competitive matches are less than four weeks away.