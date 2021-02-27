Leafs' Matthews still considered day-to-day with hand/wrist injury Auston Matthews skated for about 35 minutes this morning in Edmonton, but didn't shoot the puck. Toronto's top-line centre will miss tonight's game and is still considered day-to-day with a hand/wrist injury.

"It's not new for us," said head coach Sheldon Keefe. "We've already played a game without Auston and against the Oilers."

With Matthews sidelined, the Leafs beat the Oilers 4-2 on Jan. 22 in Toronto.

"We just played hard," Keefe recalled. "We were resilient. Our power play was good for us. You know, everybody just steps up and plays a little bit more and a little bit better. Whether we had Auston or not that was going to be a requirement in a game like this here tonight with an Edmonton team that's playing very well and is very confident."

The Oilers have won 11 of 13 games. The hot streak started with an overtime victory against the Leafs on Jan. 30.

"They're a team that's firing right now," said defenceman Jake Muzzin, who returns to the Leafs lineup after missing two games with a facial fracture. "They've got good goaltending, the defence is playing well and the stars are playing hard so it's going to be a challenge."

When Matthews was out in that game last month, John Tavares and Mitch Marner were reunited and that will be the case again tonight with Joe Thornton slotting in on left wing.

"Just three really good players," Keefe said. "Putting John and Mitch together, they got a lot of history, have played together well. They've done it this season and done it in previous seasons. And having Joe available today will give our whole group a boost."

Thornton missed the last two games with a lower-body injury.

Matthews out for tonight's game against Oilers Auston Matthews did skate this morning but Sheldon Keefe revealed that he will not play tonight against the Oilers and is still day-to-day with a hand injury. However Joe Thornton, Jake Muzzin and Jack Campbell will all be back in the lineup.

---

With Matthews out, Alexander Barabanov is in line for a big opportunity. He skated with Alexander Kerfoot and William Nylander on the second line at Friday's practice and also got reps on the power play.

"He just looks way more confident with the puck," observed Keefe. "He's getting out of our zone and through the neutral zone a lot better ... when we look at scoring-chance generation, he's been among the leaders for us in the last couple games so we want to look to see if he can continue to build upon that."

The KHL import produced just two shots in his first seven games and sat as a healthy scratch for two weeks earlier this month. Barabanov has fired seven shots on net in the last two games.

"Continued development we're looking to see from him are in those areas where the puck comes up the wall and he has to make a play in the defensive zone," said Keefe.

"Bears has had a great attitude the whole time," said veteran forward Jason Spezza. "I think you'll see him slowly adapt as the year goes along. It's not an easy transition."

---

Matthews isn't the only key Leafs forward, who's been playing through an injury. Zach Hyman has missed two of the last four games following some painful shot blocks off his foot.

"It's not easy," Keefe acknowledged. "I know he's been going through a lot of discomfort and has missed a little bit of time here and there, but he has been able to get through it and will be fine to play today."

Hyman didn't take any reps during the special teams drills yesterday at practice remaining on the bench to chat with assistant athletic therapist Jon Geller.

"We all know when he puts the jersey on he plays the same way no matter what and that's what we've come to expect," said Keefe.

Hyman's ability to play effectively through the pain – he logged 21 minutes and picked up an assist Wednesday – has allowed Keefe to build a third line that has the makings of a strong energy unit. Hyman skated with Pierre Engvall and Ilya Mikheyev at practice yesterday.

"It's a lot of speed, a lot of tenacity on the puck," Keefe said. "We like it on the road especially where match-ups are difficult ... It was effective for us in Montreal."

---

The Matthews-less Leafs beat the Oilers last month thanks to two power-play goals including the game winner from Tavares. But Toronto's power play enters this game on a cold streak having gone 0/11 in two games against Calgary this week.

"I don't think we've been as sharp and as deliberate in delivering pucks to the net," said Spezza. "We're playing the same teams over and over so similar to a playoff series you're going to see teams adapt. It's up to us to be dynamic in changing things up, but also maintaining that structure that gives you success. It's a little bit of a tightrope where you don't want to change too much, but you have to adapt night to night."

---

Connor McDavid scored a highlight-reel goal on the power play during the Leafs last game in Edmonton. The end-to-end rush left the Leafs shaking their heads.

"We could've defended it better," Hyman said after that game. "I was the first guy up, I got to take away his speed a little bit."

"I could push him a certain direction better," defenceman Justin Holl said that night.

'That's one you shrug off': Leafs react to McDavid's highlight-reel goal Connor McDavid added to his highlight reel of great goals with an end-to-end rush on the power play Saturday night. It was an incredible individual effort by the NHL's scoring leader, but forward Zach Hyman, defenceman Justin Holl and goalie Frederik Andersen all believe they could've done things differently to thwart the Oilers captain. Auston Matthews likes how the team reacted after McDavid’s magical moment.

McDavid has three goals and four assists in four games against Toronto this season. What's the key against the NHL’s points leader tonight?

"It's more of a five-man effort on the ice and everyone's trying to stay above him and not give him as much space as he wants," said Holl. "I think that'll be a major key tonight and try to stop him before he gets going."

​With McDavid and Leon Draisaitl anchoring different lines, Holl is guaranteed a tough match-up any time he steps on the ice tonight. Draisaitl​, the reigning Hart Trophy winner, has really beaten up on the Leafs of late with points in eight straight against Toronto (six goals and six assists in that stretch).

"I try and look at the times I've had success against really any elite player in the past and it comes down to doing what I do well, which is keeping tight gaps, first and foremost," Holl said of his preparation. "It's easier said than done against dynamic players like this, but that's going to be the major key for me and trying to kill plays before they begin."

Leafs' Holl looks to kill McDavid's plays before they happen Justin Holl says it has to be a team effort to shut down Connor McDavid and for him personally, he tries to keep tight gaps against top end talent and that helps him kill plays before they even begin.

---

Jack Campbell will be making his first start since sustaining a leg injury on Jan. 24.

"I was looking over his shoulder on the plane yesterday, because he was watching some film, and I was laughing because on every clip he makes the save and he tapped someone that's close to him," said Holl. "Like, it doesn't even matter, it could be me and I didn't even do anything on the play, but he gives you a shin tap, which is funny. It's fun to play in front of someone like that. He does exude positivity."

Campbell has made one previous appearance against the Oilers on March 26, 2019 allowing three goals, one to McDavid and two to Draisaitl, in relief.

Frederik Andersen skated again this morning and remains day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Mike Smith missed the previous games against the Leafs this season due to injury, but is expected to get the start tonight. His ability to handle the puck is a point of emphasis for Toronto.

"It's huge," said Spezza. "Forechecking is a big strength of our group. We feel that on nights that we forecheck well we generate a lot. I've played with Smitty at Team Canada stuff and it's a huge factor. He can break you out quick and leaves the other team getting frustrated and chasing so it's important we have good dumps on him today and really try and keep the puck out of his hands because he can be like a third defenceman back there."

Smith adding value beyond the numbers to Oilers this season Mike Smith has been incredible for the Oilers this season, sporting a 6-0 record, and while the numbers have been off the charts for the 38 year-old, there's another portion of his game that has brought value to the team. Ryan Rishaug reports.

---

The Leafs have loaned recently-acquired forward Alex Galchenyuk to the Marlies.

"Part of our plan here is to get him playing," Keefe explained. "It was an easy decision to keep him [in Toronto] and get him playing in an environment where he can just really look to find his game, get comfortable in our surroundings and our systems and things like that and in a place where he can find his confidence and not be so concerned about his place in the lineup."

Defenceman Martin Marincin was also sent to the American Hockey League. Forward Kenny Agostino and defenceman Timothy Liljegren were called up to join the taxi squad.

Galchenyuk determined to show Leafs he deserves this opportunity After being drafted third overall by the Canadiens and posting some successful years in Montreal, which includes a 30-goal season back in 2015-16, Alex Galchenyuk has bounced around the league trying to regain his scoring touch. Now with the Leafs, his sixth NHL team, Galchenyuk is determined to show he deserves this opportunity.

--

Projected Leafs lines for Saturday's game in Edmonton:

F

Thornton - Tavares - Marner

Barabanov - Kerfoot - Nylander

Mikheyev - Engvall - Hyman

Petan - Boyd - Spezza

D

Rielly - Brodie

Muzzin - Holl

Dermott - Bogosian

G

Campbell

Hutchinson ​