Kristen Shilton TSN Toronto Maple Leafs Reporter Follow|Archive

TORONTO — It’s one thing to recover from an injury. It’s another to play like you did before it happened.

Wayne Simmonds is at that space in between. The Maple Leafs winger is four games back from a wrist injury suffered on Feb. 6, right when he was finding a rhythm offensively. Since returning, Simmonds has registered one assist and bounced from Toronto’s top line all the way to its fourth.

“I don't think I've been playing the greatest at the moment,” Simmonds said after Sunday’s practice. “I think every day my wrist is getting better. I’m able to do different things. I need to be a lot better. I'm going to be a lot better. I need to start contributing now that I'm back in the lineup.”

What that looks like for Simmonds goes beyond the scoresheet. He didn’t score his first points from Toronto until seven games into the season, and then collected five goals in the six games prior to being sidelined (including two against Vancouver the night he was hurt).

Simmonds has one assist since coming back - oddly, his first helper of the season - but low output isn’t what’s troubling Simmonds most about his performances.

“It's not even about points to me,” Simmonds said. “It's being able to shoot as hard as I can, go into the boards and be able to dig and have one hand on my stick and be strong and confident within the wrist. Every day that is going to another level simply for the fact that it's healing more.”

Simmonds has found his progress to be pretty steady since stepping back in on March 19, although his assignment in the lineup has been anything but predictable. Coach Sheldon Keefe has shuffled Simmonds from Toronto’s top unit with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner, to the second line with John Tavares and William Nylander, and now to the projected fourth line, beside Pierre Engvall and Ilya Mikheyev.

Through these last four games Simmonds has averaged 12:54 per game, including 2:32 on the power play, and he’s registered five shots on net. That’s a lot, considering how Simmonds felt initially upon his return.

“I think my first two games [back], I probably couldn't even shoot puck,” he said. “But I was able to do other things to contribute to the team. My last couple games were a lot better but I've got to find my timing here and be better.”

Keefe agreed Simmonds isn’t all the way back just yet, not entirely unexpected given the six-week layoff he went through.

“We’ve seen some really good things, where he's calm with the puck and makes a good play, gets to the net,” Keefe said. “We’ve also seen times where you can tell he's a little bit off, his timing is off, he’s still getting used to playing under pressure [again] and [dealing with] all those things that come with game action. [In a good game], he's obviously physical and he's involved and engaged, he’s around the net and helping us at 5-on-5 and on the power play.

Toronto needs all the help it can get right now on the man advantage and Simmonds is jonesing to be the one who can make an impact.

The Leafs are riding a woeful 1-for-22 stretch with the extra man over their last 10 games, a 4.6 per cent rating that puts them just ahead of Buffalo for the NHL’s worst power play since March 4.

Despite what time he’s missed, Simmonds’ three power play goals on the season is tied for third-most on the team. Keefe has placed him right back on Toronto’s first unit as the net-front man, but so far Simmonds hasn’t been able to break the Leafs out of their special teams funk.

“Sometimes you get hot, sometimes you're cold, that's just the nature of the beast,” Simmonds said of the Leafs’ struggles. “We need to get some more action around the net. Teams have tried to take away Mitch and Auston a lot more, you know, and I think we need to find ways to counteract that, and that's what we've been working on and that's why you see [John Tavares] go on the slot there so we have another great shooting option in the middle.”

It’s a work in progress, just like Simmonds post-injury. With any luck though, Simmonds thinks a return to form isn’t too far off.

“I'm pretty close now,” he said. “We're at seven weeks [since the injury], so I'm pretty happy with the progression of my wrist and it's only going to get better from here.”