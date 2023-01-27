Holmberg promoted to second-line role with Matthews sidelined The Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators skated at Scotiabank Arena on Friday.

Auston Matthews will miss at least three weeks after sustaining a knee sprain during Wednesday's game. The centre logged nearly 22 minutes in the overtime win against the New York Rangers and finished the game.

"You wouldn't even notice it," linemate Michael Bunting said. "He's a tough guy."

The Leafs had the day off on Thursday, so the news about Matthews caught his teammates off guard.

"Surprised coming in today," captain John Tavares admitted.

It remains unclear exactly how Matthews got hurt. TSN Hockey insider Chris Johnston reports that the injury was sustained via a fluky play.

"To be honest, I'm not certain whether there was one specific incident or anything like that," coach Sheldon Keefe said. "I noticed him in a little discomfort a couple times through the game, but didn't really think much about it at the time. He was still sore the next day, so they brought him for an MRI."

The Leafs are 1-1-0 without Matthews this season. The team actually boasts a better record without Matthews since the first-overall pick entered the league in the 2016-17 season. Toronto is 31-6-2 (.653 points percentage) without the Arizona native in the lineup versus 259-136-59 (.635 points percentage) with him.

"In terms of the record, the historical record, I'm not quite sure," Keefe said. "Obviously, there'd be a lot that would go into that. If there's anything we've learned about our team this season, we've been resilient no matter who's been in and out for the most part. Other than missing Auston for a couple games, it's been the defence that's been beat up a lot. I'm not sure where we're at in the league at man-games lost, but it's got to be significant, but it hasn't bothered our team."

NHL top 5 teams, man-games lost to injury and health protocols



TOR 358

WSH 352

MTL 346

PHI 332

CBJ 320

The Leafs have established themselves as one of the best defensive teams in the NHL. Toronto allows just 2.61 goals per game, which is third overall.

"Obviously, you're a different team," Keefe said of the Matthews injury. "I don't think you have to play differently other than just more opportunity for other people and [you] expect them to step up and do their job. Everything that gives us success when Auston is in has to continue and you have to find a way to get that extra goal. That's really what the focus is. In my time here, whether it's Auston or anyone else out, we really don't talk about it. You just prepare as you do any other game."

Matthews out at least three weeks with knee injury

"Big shoes to fill, but we have a lot of skill and talent throughout our lineup that can, obviously not fully take those shoes on, but can do a very good job," said Mitch Marner.

In the past, the Leafs have leaned on Alex Kerfoot when Matthews has missed time. But it will be Pontus Holmberg getting a promotion on Friday. The 23-year-old rookie skated between fellow Swedes Calle Jarnkrok and William Nylander on the second line.

"I think Bergy will do a great job. A player that I really think has really grown and became a stud for us really just watching him," said Marner. "I'm excited to see what he does in this new role."

What makes Holmberg a stud?

"His brain," said Marner. "His IQ. It just seems like he's in a very good place at the right time. I think our D really appreciate playing with him. It seems like D-zone wise he's in the right spot. He's good at holding up people and getting in people's way and he can snap some faceoffs back too. He's been a guy that I've really enjoyed watching this past year."

Holmberg recently played three games in the American Hockey League where he got back up to speed after missing time with an illness.

"Just a really smart hockey player," said Tavares. "He's sneaky strong on his skates. He does a really good job of protecting pucks along the walls and kind of doing a reverse shoulder from time to time to stand his ground and hold his ice and earn space that way. [He makes] very subtle plays that can unlock breaking out of your own end, getting through the neutral zone or attacking offensively. He's got really good instincts and understands the game really well."

Holmberg scored his fifth goal of the season on Wednesday, but logged just 6:31 against the Rangers. Keefe gave Holmberg a brief top-six look in Detroit on Jan. 12 when Matthews last missed a game.

"Now is a good opportunity for him to jump into that and see what he can do," Keefe said. "We'll continue to monitor it."

'Stud' Holmberg promoted to top six in Matthews' absence

Tavares will move into the top-line spot between Bunting and Marner.

"I don't think anything changes," stressed Marner, who scored the overtime winner on Wednesday. "Stay with the same mindset of trying to be attacking, try to be smart with the puck in our hands, make plays, try to get pucks around the net and make good on our chances."

Tavares fired eight shots on net in each of the past two games, which matches a season high.

"I'm just trying to play my game and make an impact the way that I know that I can and be consistent with and without the puck," Tavares said. "Getting eight shots is always a good sign so keep up those habits."

"Johnny's been playing really good hockey," said Bunting. "I know he likes to get to the corners and get to the net and play a strong game."

Keefe likes how Tavares is playing with pace and getting to good spots on the rink.

"I look at his chance he had at the buzzer the other night, he couldn't be in a better spot in terms of getting a quality scoring chance," said Keefe. "He's good and strong and gets his stick available in those areas so those kind of looks will come his way and obviously we'll need that."

Tavares will be suiting up in game No. 999 in his NHL career.

Trying to make an impact with and without the puck: Surging Tavares moves up to top line

Matthews leads the team with 10 power-play goals. The top unit will now have a different feel with Bunting joining Tavares, Nylander, Marner and quarterback Morgan Rielly.

"It's different because he can score, but also the amount of attention he generates," Tavares said. "How it changes things from the pressure standpoint and things that we get from different teams and the looks and whatnot, breaking the puck in as well a little bit, we have to adjust on the fly. There are some differences, but we've done some good things in the past and will rely on those and continue to adapt and look forward to that challenge."

The power play went 1-for-8 when Matthews missed two games with a nagging injury earlier this month. Toronto is also 1-for-8 over the past four games.

"The puck hasn't necessarily gone in," Keefe said, "but in the last three games and maybe even a little bit beyond that the power play has looked as good and dangerous as its been in a really long time in terms of the quality of looks we're getting, the number of shots that we're getting. We just need that mindset to continue. When we played without Auston previously, we played against Nashville and had a similar setup that we'll have tonight, and that group scored us a really big goal. So, they should have some confidence in playing together that way. It's just about finding the chemistry and continuing with the same type of mindset that we've had, because I've seen a real uptick in the performance of our power play of late even though it hasn’t gone in at the rate we'd like."

Since Matthews broke into the league, the Leafs have converted on 27.7 per cent of their power-play chances without him in the lineup. They have connected 23.4 per cent of the time with Matthews in the lineup.

Matt Murray will start for the first time since allowing four goals on eight shots and being pulled on Jan. 17. Ilya Samsonov is 4-0-1 with a .944 save percentage since replacing Murray early in the second period against the Florida Panthers.

"I just think we were probably pushing it a little bit with the workload for Samsonov," Keefe explained. "We've been really comfortable with how Sammy's been playing and because of that it hasn't given Matt much of an opportunity but he's back in here tonight and looking forward to having him there ... He's been great. He's put his work in. He wants to play. He's a proud guy."

Murray will be facing his former team for the first time.

"The schedule is what it is," said Keefe. "Regardless of who the opponent was going to be tonight, Matt would be excited to play."

Murray was scheduled to face Ottawa on Oct. 15, but sustained a groin injury during the morning skate.

"He's been tremendous all year when he's had some adversity," said Tavares. "I know he's been working hard, staying with it, been a great teammate so excited for that opportunity for him."

Anton Forsberg will start for the Senators. He has just one win in seven games against the Leafs.

Murray has been better on the road (.921 save percentage in 12 games) than at home (.888 save percentage in seven games) this season.

'He's ready to show out': Murray to start against former Sens team

Senators rookie centre Ridly Greig is eager to get his first taste of the Battle of Ontario.

"It's a big rivalry," the 20-year-old from Lethbridge, Alta. said. "It's going to be a competitive game."

The type of game Greig thrives in. He earned a reputation as an expert agitator during his junior days. He grew up admiring how Mike Richards produced offence while prodding the opposition in the playoffs.

"Probably going to have a lot of fun tonight," Greig said with a smile. "I'm just going to battle and do everything I can."

Greig said he's especially excited to face "an unbelievable talent" like Marner.

Does Marner know much about Greig?

"I actually don't," the winger said. "I saw the other game. He's obviously a skilled player. Seems like a guy who can make plays."

Greig recorded eight shots on net and a primary assist in his NHL debut on Wednesday against the New York Islanders.

"He was all over it," said Senators captain Brady Tkachuk. "I didn't realize how many shots he had until after the game. He was confident with the puck. I feel like a lot of first games you're almost too nervous to make a play, but he was comfortable right when he came to the rink. You could see how ready he was."

Greig looking to bring another element to the 'Battle of Ontario'

The Leafs needed a late goal from Justin Holl to edge the Senators 3-2 in the first meeting of the season between the two teams way back in October.

"It seems we always get the best version of Ottawa, and we expect that to be the case here tonight," said Keefe. "They're a team that plays us really hard, in particular, so lots of respect for them."

But the Senators have only won one of their past 10 games in Toronto.

"Games like tonight are nice showcases to see what our team brings to the table," said Tkachuk. "I know we'll be ready to go tonight."

T.J. Brodie shed his no-contact sweater at Friday's skate, but will remain sidelined.

"I know he's been trending towards a return and that conversation will be had," said Keefe. "We didn't practise yesterday. We'll practise tomorrow. That will give us a better indication of where he’s at. He's really close to being in a position to return, so it will be a conversation that's worth having."

The Leafs play on Sunday and Wednesday before reaching the All-Star and bye break. They could always play it safe and give the veteran defenceman extra time to recover from the rib injury sustained on Jan. 7.

"No matter what the schedule says, if he's 100 per cent and feeling good and ready I don't imagine you'd hold him back," Keefe said. "But if he's anything less than 100, he wouldn't be in."

Victor Mete skated on Friday morning. The defenceman has been sidelined with a lower-body injury since Dec. 6.

"There's no real timeline for a return yet," Keefe said. "But it's progress for sure that he's out there. I know he had an appointment recently that was really important for him in terms of how his rehab was going to go from here and he got some good news from that."

Victor Mete working his way back from a lower-body injury



Victor Mete working his way back from a lower-body injury

Sidelined since Dec. 6

Lines at Friday's skate

F

Bunting - Tavares - Marner

Jarnkrok - Holmberg - Nylander

McMann - Kampf - Engvall

Aston-Reese - Kerfoot - Anderson

Simmonds

D

Rielly - Holl

Giordano - Liljegren

Sandin - Timmins

Brodie - Benn

G

Murray starts

Samsonov