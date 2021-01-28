Leafs’ Nylander to zero in on ending scoring drought William Nylander, who hasn't scored since potting two on opening night, will try to snap his seven-game goal drought when the Maple Leafs visit the Oilers tonight in Edmonton. Mark Masters has more.

TSN Toronto Reporter Mark Masters reports on the Maple Leafs. The Leafs and Oilers skated in Edmonton on Thursday morning.

The two games between the Leafs and Oilers last week didn't produce the offensive fireworks many expected, but Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, John Tavares, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl still all found a way to put the puck in the net.

Now, William Nylander wants in on the fun.

"I've been looking to pass in certain situations where I should definitely get a shot on goal so that's something to keep in mind and something I got to do better," said Nylander, who hasn't scored since potting two on opening night.

This seven-game drought already matches Nylander's longest dry spell from last season (Dec. 3-17, 2019). He does have five assists, including a highlight-reel helper against the Oilers last Friday.

"I was thinking shoot the entire time and then I saw [Slater Koekkoek] down and I saw the goalie came out pretty hard, too, so that's why I passed," Nylander explained. "Was lucky the D didn't get a piece of the puck there. I like making plays, but I want to start scoring some goals too."

Nylander exploded for a career-best 31 goals in 68 games last season. And he showed off his powerful shot by blasting a pair of pucks past Carey Price on Jan. 13.

"The way the season started for Will in terms of how he shot the puck and just took that initiative whether it's the one timer off the faceoff against Montreal or stepping in on the power play and putting it under the bar, those were really good signs in terms of what he's capable of," said coach Sheldon Keefe. "We haven't seen as much of that. It's not all on Will. In some cases the line hasn't provided those opportunities, but with his abilities we expect him to get on the inside more and attack the net more and generate more looks himself. We're also trying to find a little more consistency in the way the line attacks and the way he and John play off each other."

Nylander pointed out that his line hasn't generated enough offensive-zone time of late.

"After the first shot, get the puck back," Nylander said of the necessary mindset. "We're second on the retrievals where they're able to get the puck out of the zone and we got to start over again."

Keefe moved Ilya Mikheyev onto the line with Tavares and Nylander on Tuesday.

"We played a little bit together up until when Micky got injured last year and were able to click very good together so I think that's going to be good for us," Nylander said. "We have to get the second pucks back and adding speed on the line will help us get those pucks back."

Nylander wants to score more, trying to find passing vs. shooting balance

---

Nylander needs to steal a page from Marner's playbook. The winger has adopted more of a shooting mentality this season and delivered the game-winning goal on Tuesday night.

"A great shot and it was from far out, too, so definitely he's improved on his shot," said linemate Zach Hyman.

Marner received a pass from Matthews in the high slot and one-timed it past Jacob Markstrom.

"I've really been working on that shot with Mats," Marner revealed. "If I can try and find that spot more I know Mats can find me there. For me, it was just trying to get it off my stick quickly and on net for a chance for a rebound or something for Hymie or to go in which it did. I'm trying to get more of a shot mentality, try to be more of a threat."

Marner, who had six shots on net in the last two games against the Flames, put on some muscle in the off-season while also changing the flex of his stick to try and transform his shot from muffin to missile.

"It's underrated," said goalie Frederik Andersen. "He's good at picking spots and being pretty elusive and tricky a little bit with where he's going to go and that's something he's really good at. He wants to be more than an incredible passer and playmaker. I know he wants to add to his game and he's done that."

Leafs' Marner uses 'underrated' shot to climb scoring list

Usually it's Matthews who's the finisher on Toronto's top line. Since the start of last season Marner has assisted on 26 of Matthews’ goals. But now the Marner shot is something the opposition needs to be wary of.

"It adds an aspect to his game," said Koekkoek. "If a guy is pass-first, then you're looking around before you get to him and when he starts shooting the puck more it's obviously dangerous and something we have to take note of here."

And that makes handling Matthews, already a daunting task, even harder.

"One thing he does specifically well is pull and drag where he really changes the angle of his shot," said Koekkoek. "Like, when I go down to block a shot I'm kind of reading his blade or reading where the guy is trying to shoot it so when he pulls it back like that and you're already committed to a block it's really tough to defend."

How will Oilers handle Marner's new shot mentality?

---

The Leafs, meanwhile, will have their hands full trying to contain McDavid, who is tied with Marner for the NHL's scoring lead with 12 points. You can't take a second off against the Oilers captain.

"I would say his ability to maintain his pace later on in the shift," said Hyman when asked if there was an underrated part of McDavid's game. "You can be hemming the other team in the offensive zone and have a great shift against his line and then 45 seconds into the shift he still has the ability to get to his top speed and to maintain it so he's always dangerous."

There's also nowhere on the ice where McDavid isn't dangerous. He pulled off a buzzer-beating assist against the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday from behind the net.

"His playmaking ability is unbelievable," noted Nylander. "The way he makes plays in the O-zone and behind the goal line catching guys is unbelievable."

And while much is made of Marner wanting to shoot more, it's McDavid who leads all NHLers in shots on net this season with 35. That is his highest total ever through his first eight games of a season.

"He gets into situations where he [can] shoot the puck probably more than any player in the league," noted Draisaitl. "He's got a great shot and he's using it and obviously it shows."

McDavid finished 23rd in shots last season.

Leafs offer insight on McDavid's underrated attributes

---

Toronto won only 10 of its 25 one-goal games during the 2019-20 season, matching Detroit (10) for the fewest such wins. But the Leafs are 4-0-0 in one-goal games so far this season. The other two wins in their column this season came by two goals with an empty netter tacked on.

"Being in those tight games and being able to close out those games has definitely been an improvement," Hyman said.

The Leafs weren't at their best despite sweeping two games in Calgary earlier this week. The first win on Sunday was described by multiple players as "ugly" with credit given to Jack Campbell for stealing the two points. After an incredible first period, Toronto held on during the final 40 minutes on Tuesday. So, there are plenty of things to clean up, but the fact they walked away with the wins is a sign of progress.

"We talked about it after the game," said defenceman Justin Holl. "These are character wins and they're positive for a team finding its way, but I don’t think we’ve really touched how good we can be. We're not rolling yet."

'Character wins' help Leafs get off to hot start

---

With Mike Smith still sidelined, Mikko Koskinen makes his ninth straight start for the Oilers.

"He says he's feeling strong physically, mentally," said coach Dave Tippett. "We're trying to make sure he gets enough rest in between games but so far so good."

With Campbell sidelined weeks with a leg injury, the Leafs are likely to ride Andersen for the foreseeable future. These next two games were likely earmarked for Andersen anyway. The Dane is a perfect 6-0-0 with a .928 save percentage in Edmonton during his NHL career.

Nylander looking to find his offence; Is Koskinen's workload a concern?

​---

Projected Leafs lines for Thursday’s game in Edmonton:

Forwards

Hyman - Matthews - Marner

Mikheyev - Tavares - Nylander

Vesey - Kerfoot - Simmonds

Barabanov - Spezza - Boyd

Defence

Rielly - Brodie

Muzzin - Holl

Dermott - Bogosian

Goalies

Andersen starts

Hutchinson