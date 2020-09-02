Raptors fall apart down the stretch, fall behind 0-2 in series Boston Celtics point guard Marcus Smart makes five straight three-pointers in a row early in the fourth quarter of Tuesday's Game 2, single-handedly shifting the momentum of the game against the Toronto Raptors, and perhaps the series, Josh Lewenberg writes.

TORONTO – Nick Nurse didn’t have to say much after Sunday’s embarrassing Game 1 loss to Boston.

That’s the benefit of coaching a veteran team and the defending NBA champions – you don’t have to spell it out for them. They knew their effort level was nowhere near what’s expected at this stage, and against this calibre of opponent.

“They usually are pretty self-policing,” said the Toronto Raptors head coach, mere moments before the rematch. “They understand it, they’re not afraid of the truth. [When] the ball goes up [again], they get their chance to try and rectify those issues.”

They did that, mostly. They played a whole lot harder and with far more energy and purpose, and Nurse commended them for it afterwards. However, if the unmistakable rasp in his voice was any indication, he did plenty of talking during, and following, Tuesday’s Game 2.

“I think we played our guts out, we gave everything we could give,” said Nurse, whose team suffered a heartbreaking 102-99 loss to give the Celtics a 2-0 lead in their second-round playoff series. “I thought we played very well. I’m very proud of the guys today, very proud.“

This was a different kind of frustration.

Through three quarters, the Raptors were playing well enough to win and they had an eight-point lead to show for it. They were 12 good minutes away from going back to their Disney hotel rooms happy and tying up the series at one game apiece. Then Marcus Smart had an out-of-body experience.

One minute into the final frame, Smart knocked down a wide-open three-pointer in transition. Toronto’s lead was five points. On the next possession, Smart drained a tougher shot, this one over the outstretched arm of Fred VanVleet. Toronto’s lead was four points. Feeling good and in rhythm, Smart splashed another three. Toronto’s lead was one point. Then he hit another, and another. Toronto’s lead was gone.

The Celtics point guard, known for his grit and defensive acumen, made five threes in a row and scored 16 straight points for Boston, single-handedly shifting the momentum of the game, and perhaps the series.

From that point on, the chasm between these teams grew wider.

With the game on the line, Boston’s stars delivered. Jayson Tatum, who finished with a game-high 34 points, attacked the bucket with confidence, getting to the free-throw line and making plays for teammates. Kemba Walker, who had hit just two of his first 14 shots, went a perfect 4-for-4 in the fourth, including the dagger – a cold-blooded step-back jumper with 40 seconds left.

Meanwhile, the Raptors fell apart. VanVleet missed a couple of clean looks late in the game – he shot 1-for-5 from long distance in the fourth, 3-of-12 on the night. As did Kyle Lowry, who went 0-for-7.

With the ball in his hands inside the final minute, Pascal Siakam was stripped by Smart under the basket, and then committed a costly turnover when he stepped on the sideline seconds later.

Overall, Toronto shot 5-for-21 in the fourth, including 1-for-11 from three-point range. The Celtics hit seven of their 11 threes, with five of them coming from an unlikely source.

Smart is a 32 per cent career three-point shooter. Although he shot the three-ball at a league-average 35 per cent clip during the regular season, he was just 2-for-15 from distance in Boston’s first-round series sweep of Philadelphia. He’s 11-for-20 through two games in this series.

“I mean, Marcus Smart made five straight threes,” Lowry said with a shrug and a bit of a chuckle. “That’s one that’s just, it’s tough, it’s tough. He made five threes. We played a well-energized game, we just didn’t close it out. We just didn’t finish the game defensively as we should have.”

Nurse wasn’t happy with the whistle. As he pointed out during what could be an expensive post-game videoconference with the media, Tatum attempted 14 free throws and the Raptors, as a team, got to the line 19 times. They were frustrated watching Smart and the Celtics drain difficult shots, while failing to capitalize on their many clean looks.

However, what stands out most was their inability to execute down the stretch, particularly in the half court. In spite of all their regular-season success, that was the question going into the playoffs: with Kawhi Leonard gone and without an established superstar in the lineup, who would they turn to for a big bucket in a crucial moment against an elite opponent? Is Siakam ready to be that guy?

They didn’t need to find the answer against Brooklyn in the first round. They certainly do now.

The Raptors have been here before. They dropped the first two games of last year’s Eastern Conference Finals before beating the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks four times in a row, en route to their first-ever NBA championship, and now they’ll have to try and find that magic again.

“I mean, we're pretty pissed right now, we're down 0-2,” Lowry said. “This is not a situation we'd like to be in but it's not a normal situation in the playoffs where we lost two home games, we just lost two games. We got a chance to get one game. That's all we gotta do is get one game and take it one game at a time.”