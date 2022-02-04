VanVleet continues to defy odds with first all-star selection Fred VanVleet added another chapter to his remarkable underdog story on Thursday as the 27-year-old Toronto Raptors guard was selected to his first NBA All-Star Game, voted in as a reserve by the league’s head coaches. He’s just the fourth undrafted player to earn that honour in the modern era of the sport, and the first since 2006, Josh Lewenberg writes.

Josh Lewenberg

TORONTO – Never tell Fred VanVleet the odds. Fortunately, he’s never gotten too caught up in them anyway.

What are the chances of an undrafted guard generously listed at six-foot-one fighting his way onto an NBA roster and, eventually, into the rotation? What are the chances of that player carving out an integral role on a championship team, earning a contract that pays him north of $20 million annually, and succeeding an icon at his position to become the face of a franchise? And what are the chances of him blossoming into an all-star?

You don’t need to crack the numbers. That particular career arc had never been achieved. It was completely unprecedented, but then again, VanVleet’s made a living out of defying the odds.

On Thursday, he added another chapter to his remarkable underdog story. The 27-year-old Raptors guard was selected to his first NBA All-Star Game, voted in as a reserve by the league’s head coaches. He’s just the fourth undrafted player to earn that honour in the modern era of the sport, and the first since Ben Wallace in 2006.

He didn’t have much time to process or celebrate his latest accomplishment in between hearing the news less than 15 minutes before tipping off against Chicago and dropping 21 points and nine assists in his team’s 127-120 overtime win of the Bulls.

“Just proud, humble and honoured to be selected first and foremost,” VanVleet said afterwards. “Obviously you guys know how I feel about myself, and the will and confidence that I’ve had to have over the course of my life and my career. To be recognized [in] life that is a special moment for me and my family and all the people that have been part of the journey along the way.”

As word spread around the building, his teammates mobbed him in the layup line. His former teammate and fellow all-star DeMar DeRozan came over to congratulate him. He got a hug from Drake. Provincial attendance restrictions robbed him of what would’ve been a special and well-deserved ovation from a full capacity crowd at Scotiabank Arena, but the 200 or so fans scattered across the 100 level stood on their feet and chanted his name.

Once the dust settled following the Raptors’ fourth-straight victory, he had a chance to reflect on his unlikely journey from Rockford, IL, to the NBA’s annual mid-season showcase, which will take place in Cleveland on Feb. 20.

He surely thought back to his private draft party in June of 2016, explaining to the family and friends in attendance why he wasn’t among the 60 players selected that evening and how this minor setback wouldn’t deter him from reaching his lofty goals. He remembered showing up to Raptors training camp later that fall, hoping to turn a partially guaranteed deal into a bigger opportunity. That was the first moment that came to his mind.

“Just training camp as an undrafted rookie, staying over there in The Rosemont [hotel] and literally being on my knees praying before I went to bed to make the team, like every night,” he said. “Just pouring out everything I got during practice and workouts and just praying that somebody was seeing it.”

“It’s not really about praying that I’ve done my job, it’s more so for the recognition because I’ve always believed in myself, but I’ve never had someone else believe in me like this.”

The odds shouldn’t have been great for him there either. The Raptors had 14 players on guaranteed contracts going into the 2016-17 season, including three point guards, and VanVleet was one of six guys competing for one final spot.

Speaking to the Toronto media for the first time as a pro back in October of 2016, VanVleet was asked if he had ever been cut from a team before. He had an unsuccessful tryout for the U.S. Pan Am club the summer before, he recalled.

“I didn’t make it then, hopefully that’s the last time I’ll get cut in my life,” he said following one of his first NBA practices. “[I’m] just trying to run the team, make the transition as seamless as possible, and when I’m out there try to make it hard to notice who’s the guy trying to make the team.”

From the very start of his NBA career, VanVleet didn’t back down. Coming in as a 22-year-old undrafted free agent, he went right at Kyle Lowry in practice, earning the respect of the veteran star, who would quickly become one of his mentors and close friends. He was a standout in camp and even scored 31 points in a late pre-season spot start.

Despite the positional logjam, the Raptors’ decision was essentially made for them. There was no way they could let VanVleet go.

“He’s got a specialness about him,” said Nick Nurse, an assistant on Dwane Casey’s coaching staff at the time. “It’s a special compete level. It’s a special feel for the game. It’s a special toughness. It’s stuff like that that stood out. The first drill goes up, and he goes right underneath Kyle 84 feet [from the hoop], like ‘I gotta make this team, man.’ So he started proving it.”

He proved it throughout his stellar four-year run at Wichita State. He proved it as a rookie, making the most of his time with Raptors 905 and leading them to a G League title. He proved it as a member of the vaunted Bench Mob in his sophomore campaign. He proved it during Toronto’s 2019 champion run, when he turned a brutal shooting slump into a string of legendary performances on basketball’s biggest stage. And he hasn’t stopped proving himself since.

When Lowry left for Miami as a free agent this past summer, VanVleet inherited the mantle of on-court and spiritual leader. Not only has he accepted that responsibly and everything that comes with it, but he’s embraced it. He’s thrived in it. It’s a job he’s been groomed for. It’s one he’d tell you he’s been preparing for his entire life.

Like his predecessor, his numbers won’t blow you away – he’s averaging 21.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 7.0 assists, all career highs. But he leads the league in minutes played and distance travelled per contest, ranks second in deflections, and has become one of the game’s most lethal high-volume three-point shooters.

The closer you look, the more he looks like an all-star. He ranks 10th in value over replacement player, ninth in estimated plus/minus and fifth in FiveThirtyEight’s RAPTOR metric.

And he’s not done defying the odds.

“I think he really truly deserved it, not only for what he's done this year, I know that's what the award is specifically for, but for historically what he's done,” Nurse said. “On top of that, it's an awesome achievement. I mean, it's an incredible, incredible story that just keeps getting better.”

“These are just dreams and goals that you have as a kid, and you put them on a wall, you aim high and you hope for the best,” said VanVleet. “Sometimes you land on them, sometimes you don’t, it’s not always pretty, it’s not always easy, but I’m just blessed to be a part of the conversation. It’s just the beginning for me.”