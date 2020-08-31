Raptors hoping a taste of home will provide a spark in crucial Game 2 With the start of Round 2, roughly half of the Toronto Raptors have opted to bring their families into the Florida bubble and key members of the organization will also join the team that's looking to rebound with their trademark energy and defensive focus in Tuesday’s Game 2 after a blowout loss to the Boston Celtics in the opener, Josh Lewenberg writes.

Josh Lewenberg TSN Raptors Reporter Follow|Archive

TORONTO – Some of the lowest moments of Fred VanVleet’s professional career came during his very public slump in the middle of the Raptors’ playoff run last year. Visions of him being engulfed by Philadelphia’s length or shooting 1-for-11 against Milwaukee come to mind. But you know what happened next.

In the blink of an eye, VanVleet went from playoff goat to playoff G.O.A.T. Famously, his remarkable turnaround – which culminated in a heroic performance in Toronto’s title-clinching Game 6 win over Golden State – coincided with the birth of his son, Fred Jr.

“I’m not giving him all the credit,” he joked, en route to winning his first NBA championship, and earning a vote for Finals MVP. “But he’s probably helped me out a little bit.”

It is and will forever be a fun story, even though it’s hard to draw a direct line from cause to effect. There’s no tangible reason why having a baby and depriving yourself of sleep should help you find your rhythm on the court, but the two aren’t entirely unrelated either.

If nothing else, it forced him to take his mind off the pressure of the playoffs or his shooting woes and refocus it on something far more important – his family.

Now, under very different circumstances, the hope is that family can help give VanVleet – and some of his Raptors teammates – another much-needed emotional and spiritual boost.

The Raptors have been away from their loved ones since they reported to Fort Myers for pre-camp workouts exactly 10 weeks ago – nearly two weeks longer than any other team. However, beginning on Monday, some players will have guests join them in the NBA bubble.

Per the agreement made between the NBA and NBPA prior to the restart, each team that advanced to the second round of the playoffs will be allotted up to 17 additional hotel rooms for guests. Each player is allowed up to three guests, which can include family members or others with “long-standing relationships,” with one of them permitted to attend each game.

Guests have been in quarantine just outside of the league’s Walt Disney World campus, and assuming they clear the protocol, they’ll get to reunite with the players this week.

The timing couldn’t get much better. Being away from family, friends and their communities in the midst of a global pandemic and during a time of social unrest has taken its toll on everybody in the bubble. Given the current state of the world and with the emotions of this past week – watching the police shooting of Jacob Blake, protesting games, and nearly walking away from the restart – the value of being able to hug a parent, sibling, child or partner is immeasurable.

VanVleet’s girlfriend, Shontai Neal, as well as their two young kids – who he hasn’t seen since Father’s Day back in June – are among the group expected to enter the bubble on Monday.

“[I’m] just excited,” VanVleet said Monday afternoon. “I miss my family. Family is huge for me. It's been a while, but it will be good to see everybody. And right on time after getting our butts kicked yesterday. So that'll kinda take my mind off of it for a little bit today, and then I'll get prepared and get locked in for the game tomorrow.”

The Raptors are coming off a blowout 112-94 loss to the Boston Celtics in the opener of their second-round series opener on Sunday. In order to remain focused on the task at hand, and with the unusual living conditions inside the bubble, many players around the association have opted not to bring their families to Orlando, at least for the time being.

Roughly half of Toronto’s players chose not to have guests join them, according to team sources, including Marc Gasol. After discussing it with his wife, Gasol – who has two young kids – made the tough decision not to bring his family to the bubble.

For those that will be welcoming loved ones in, the hope is that a taste of home can help lift their spirits and maybe even spark them on the court going into Tuesday’s crucial Game 2.

“I’m sure there’s gonna be a lot of love and joy for these guys for the rest of their day today and part of tomorrow, which they certainly need,” said head coach Nick Nurse. “Hopefully that will translate to the court. And if it doesn’t? I don’t know if that matters or not, but you’ve got to go play, and we’ve got to play better and play a lot harder."

The Raptors didn’t look like themselves on Sunday, on either end of the floor. They hit just 37 per cent of their shots and went 10-of-40 from three-point range. VanVleet, who was Toronto’s best player in the first-round series sweep of Brooklyn, was 3-for-16, while Pascal Siakam – who went 5-for-16 – continued to struggle with his jumper.

Most importantly, though, their trademark energy and defensive focus wasn’t there. Regardless of the reason why – or, more likely, reasons why – they’re not making excuses and are hoping that their history of bouncing back after tough losses repeats itself on Tuesday.

“The mood’s not good,” Nurse said. “We’re not happy. We’re a little pissed off, and we should be. We’re not proud of anything we did yesterday. So, you gotta kind of live through that. You gotta kind of live through that until you get another chance to try to right it. And you can say, ‘Hey, we’ll play better, it’ll be OK.’ Well, we’ll see. You gotta make it better. You gotta make it OK.”

“You understand that there’s gonna be a game like that, probably,” VanVleet said. “You hope that it doesn’t come, but it did. Now, it’s our job to make sure that it doesn’t happen again. You probably can’t survive more than one of those.”

“I think we’re still pretty confident, but obviously we’ve got some work to do.”

With the start of the second round, the Raptors have also added to their staff in the bubble. Initially, teams were only permitted to bring 37 people to Orlando, including players, meaning Toronto had to leave many integral members of the organization behind.

Joining them for Round 2 are assistant general manager Dan Tolzman, player development coach and head video coordinator John Corbacio, and Shelby Weaver, who was recently promoted to director of basketball advancement and will be the main family liaison in the bubble.​