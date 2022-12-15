Home ice has been no big advantage this NHL season Here is an interesting wrinkle. Have you noticed NHL teams playing on home ice this regular season don’t look as dominant as usual? If you have, give yourself a pat on the back. TSN's Travis Yost has more in latest column.

This under-the-radar trend is something I’ve been following for the past couple of months, but for some time it was impossible to understand whether away teams were merely the short-term beneficiaries of some puck luck, or if teams on home ice were genuinely starting to lose their advantage – at least relative to seasons past.

It’s worth noting this phenomenon has shown itself in other major North American sports leagues. Outlets like The Ringer and The Washington Post have acutely observed that home-field advantage is starting to become more lore than reality in the NFL. In fact, during the 2020-21 season – one played in the midst of the pandemic, it should be noted – home teams actually carried a losing record (127-128-1) over the course of the regular season.

And that’s just the NFL. There are a lot of theories as to why leagues are seeing this play out. Refereeing for one has certainly changed, with the ushering in of measures like instant replay and challenges, which reduce the impact of officiating bias in front of a raucous home crowd.

Travel, transportation, and logistics have never been better and more accommodating for players, and leagues have taken a keen interest in ensuring scheduling fairness where possible – meaning fewer “schedule losses” where traveling teams seem set up for failure before the game begins. And rising ticket prices in many markets have had a chilling effect on gate attendance, forcing some to the couch in lieu of a stadium or arena.

Let’s bring this back to the game on ice, and this season in particular. Home-ice advantage has been consistent for many years prior to this season – and that, I should note, includes the two fan-restricted seasons during the pandemic (2020-21). You can reasonably assume the following for an average team on home ice:

- Average margin of victory is +0.28 goals per game (+0.26 expected)

- Teams play to a 100-point pace per 82 games on home ice

Now, let’s trend this data over the past 15 seasons. Notice anything?

Home teams, to be blunt, have been underwhelming. Compared to those historical numbers, an average team on home ice:

- Average margin of victory is +0.17 goals per game (+0.23 expected)

- Teams are playing to a 93-point pace per 82 games on home ice

It’s notable that expected goal rates haven’t deteriorated in the same way that real goal scoring has, which has seen a considerable drawdown (-39 per cent) relative to its historical average. I was curious how much of that was being driven by volatility in the percentages. Or, said differently: Are we seeing unique degradation in home team save percentage, a measure sensitive to defensive play and goaltending contributions?

The short answer to that question is yes, and significantly so. It’s true that scoring is up across the league and has been for some time, so our expectation for what average goal suppression looks like has changed considerably in recent years.

But this is the first season in recent history that goaltenders on the road are carrying higher save percentages than their home-ice counterparts. Whether that’s the result of goaltender underperformance or defensive underperformance (or a combination of the two) is another interesting angle to evaluate if this trend holds.

Teams like the Boston Bruins (+2.1 goals per game), Tampa Bay Lightning (+1.25 goals per game), and Toronto Maple Leafs (+1.19 goals per game) are still taking care of business at home, and it’s not lost on me that all three of those teams play in the Atlantic Division. But the teams that are impossible to beat when they are playing on home ice are increasingly harder to find – this season, 15 teams are at break-even or have been outscored at home, including the Carolina Hurricanes, Seattle Kraken, and New York Rangers. Those are three teams we expect to see come playoff time.

We’ll check back at season’s end to see if this trend holds. If it does, it’s another significant change across the NHL landscape. Just a few years ago, when the league observed a surge in offensive production, many speculated it was the product of random chance outcome. But the trend held, and it has fundamentally altered how we understand the sport.

This could be another one of those times.

Data via Natural Stat Trick, NHL.com, Hockey Reference, Evolving Hockey