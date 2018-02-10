Kristen Shilton TSN Toronto Maple Leafs Reporter Follow|Archive

TORONTO – Almost two years ago to the day of their Saturday night matchup against the Ottawa Senators, the Toronto Maple Leafs punctuated the worst season in franchise history by trading then-captain Dion Phaneuf to their division rivals in Ottawa.

Sending Phaneuf off from the team hotel in Calgary on Feb. 9, 2016, the Leafs re-affirmed they were a long way from contending; all eyes were on the future, whatever it would hold. Fast-forward to February 2018, and the promised pain of Toronto’s rebuild has already given way to a playoff-calibre team stocked with young talent.

The organization had a plan for their turnaround and stringently stuck to it, but going from the NHL’s basement to Top 10 status in the standings over 24 months didn’t come without a little luck, too.

“Well, we got Auston [Matthews]. But what if we don’t?” head coach Mike Babcock said. “I remember when we got to three [in the draft lottery], I was jumping up in the living room. When we got to one, tears. People don’t understand. You need real players. You can do everything you want and put them in the right spot, but you need real players. If you’re going to put your name on the silver thing, you need a real group of players.”

Toronto has gone more than 50 years without a plate on the Stanley Cup, and since Phaneuf’s departure they've opted not to name his successor at captain. That too has been a part of the Leafs’ overall plan, to let leaders emerge and develop on their own before one player is given the mantle only 18 others have ever held. Especially in a market as dissected as Toronto, the Leafs remain in no hurry to expedite the process of doling out a C.

“That’s a lot of pressure for one specific guy,” said Nazem Kadri. “Being that captain adds pressure on and off the ice to be able to do what they do. That one specific person takes a lot of heat and a lot of times he shouldn’t be the only one thrown under the bus. I think collectively everyone has assumed the role. The guys that have been here for a while are trying to lead the team in the right way and leading by example. Us being successful without one, I think other guys in the room have contributed, other veteran guys have taken the role of all together trying to lead the way and it’s panned out.”

Toronto’s front office and coaching staff have made every effort over the last three seasons to temper expectations publicly, even as the team’s play on the ice (including a six-game playoff run last season) have naturally inflated them. The Leafs continue to shelter their young players when possible, keeping extraneous stresses at bay while the core of the club matures. The Phaneuf trade projects to be a consistent benchmark for Toronto, a point in time to measure their progress against, but that extends beyond just on-ice performance to the growing character of their dressing room in the absence of a designated leader.

“We have a leadership corps in here we have confidence in, and even when [Dion] was here, it wasn’t just about one guy,” said alternate captain Morgan Rielly. “It was a team mentality and we’re all held accountable by one another and I think we have that. It’s been good, we have a good thing going and it’s important we all hold each other accountable down the stretch and make sure we play some good hockey.”

That’s a task the Leafs can accomplish immediately, when they take on the Senators in the fourth and final game of the season series. The Senators have won two of the last three meetings, and had the most recent one on Jan. 20 well in hand before Toronto mounted a spirited third-period comeback in a 4-3 win. It was just the second time in Babcock’s tenure with Toronto that the Leafs had defeated Ottawa (2-6-3), proving how formidable a challenge they regularly present for Toronto. The Senators have hovered near the bottom of the standings all season but have turned a corner of late, winning four of five games heading into Saturday night. The last time Ottawa lost at Air Canada Centre was April 5, 2015 (3-2 in the shootout).

Why the Senators have had their number these last three seasons, the Leafs couldn’t quite say. But they’ve done their homework to try and earn their first consecutive wins over Ottawa since March 2015.

“We’re trying to figure it out ourselves,” said Rielly of the Senators’ success against Toronto. “We had a few meetings yesterday; we’ve had a few today already. So when we come here tonight, we’ll know how they like to play, we know what they do so it’s important the player prepare appropriately and come ready to play.”

Morning skate notes

- Connor Carrick will replace Roman Polak in the lineup against Ottawa, stepping back in for the first time since Toronto played in Boston last Saturday. He’ll slot in next to Travis Dermott as Babcock continues using the defensive rotation he’s tapped into for most of the season.

“[Carrick] scored the game-winner against Ottawa [on Jan. 20],” said Babcock. “We used Polak these last two games, we thought Polak played good too, there’s no reason for Polak to come out. We’re just doing this where we go back and forth keeping everyone alive as best we possibly can. I thought Carrick played well in Boston, he came out for no reason and so we just did the same thing here today [in putting him back in].”

- Before Saturday’s optional morning skate, the Leafs revealed the sweaters they’ll wear for their Stadium Series matchup against the Washington Capitals on March 3 in Annapolis. The all-white ensemble (including pants and gloves) caught players off guard, but their eager to see how the uniforms look in action – especially if the weather doesn’t cooperate.

“It was a little bit of a shock, but hopefully it’s not snowing,” joked Tyler Bozak. “I don’t think it will be at that time of year in Washington, or we might not be able to see each other. No, I like it. I think it’s cool, kind of something different. I’m excited for it.”

Projected lineup for Maple Leafs vs. Senators:

Hyman-Matthews-Nylander

Marleau-Kadri-Marner

van Riemsdyk-Bozak-Brown

Komarov-Moore-Kapanen

Rielly-Hainsey

Gardiner-Zaitsev

Dermott-Carrick

Andersen starts

McElhinney