TSN Toronto reporter Mark Masters checks in daily with news and notes on the Maple Leafs. The Leafs held a team meeting at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday.

Frederik Andersen is out with a neck injury, but the Maple Leafs’ mindset doesn't change.

"We want to put together a process that works no matter who is in the net, no matter who we're playing," said coach Sheldon Keefe. "That's what we're working towards. That's one of the things we tried to highlight today."

The Leafs dominated the Florida Panthers during much of Monday's game, allowing no five-on-five shots in their own end in the second period.

"Obviously, the third period is terrible, the way that it went and the way it worked out for us," Keefe said. "But there is so many things in that game that is a good example of what we think we're capable of doing against a very good team in a very important game."

The result wouldn't have been terrible if Michael Hutchinson managed one or two more saves. The embattled backup goalie allowed three goals on 13 shots and saw his save percentage dip to .886 on the season, fourth worst in the NHL among those with at least 10 games played.

"He's got some people who are doubting him a little bit and he's excited to prove them wrong, so that can go a long way," said defenceman Tyson Barrie. "And the way we play, we can do a good job of shutting teams down – and we're going to score goals too. It is what it is and we have to make the best of it."

"It's the NHL, you have something to prove every day," said Hutchinson, who is due to become an unrestricted free agent in July. "It's a league where every single day you have to prove yourself and every single day you have to show up and try and improve and get better."

Hutchinson has won his last four starts with a .948 save percentage in those games and that is what the team is choosing to emphasize right now.

"He's just been real confident," observed captain John Tavares. "Just got a good feel for the game, reading the play well. He continues to stay with it, stay the course. No panic to him."

"We got to play the right way," said centre Auston Matthews, "play to our structure and we trust in him he'll make the saves he needs to make when the time comes."

Hutchinson was the only Leaf playing tonight who took the ice at the optional morning skate. He's worked closely with goalie coach Steve Briere to prepare for the Rangers.

"They have a lot of high-end skill, especially in their top six," Hutchinson said. "[Artemi] Panarin is having a great year, so they're going to get scoring chances. They have fast forwards who like to make a lot plays off the rush, and then they like the seam on in-zone plays."

Hutchinson will be making his third career start at Madison Square Garden where he's 1-1-0 with a .903 save percentage.

"It's so cool," the 29-year-old said. "You walk in and just [feel] the history. As soon as you take the ice you see the ceiling, an iconic staple of MSG and it’s a fun building to play in, a fun atmosphere, and just the history of the building is pretty cool."

The Leafs will play three games over the next four nights, all against teams currently outside the playoff picture. It's a golden opportunity to pick up ground in the Eastern Conference race, but it's up to Hutchinson to fill the void with Andersen sidelined.

"He has a chance to be the starter right now," said Keefe. "We've got confidence in him and more importantly we have confidence in ourselves as a team to just go out and play."

----

The Leafs will be getting their first look at Igor Shesterkin tonight as the Russian rookie makes his fifth career start. Matthews and Tavares said they'd be doing a little afternoon research on Shesterkin, who has won three of his four starts and posted a .927 save percentage.

"I don't know him very well," Tavares admitted. "You kind of [want to] get a few thoughts, get to know a few things, but, at the same time, it’s nice to kind of just play the game and be instinctive as well."

"They're extremely high on him," observed Matthews. "They got quite a few goalies in their system that they don’t mind pulling up and keeping three, so it will be a different look for us tonight against a guy we haven't played."

Alexandar Georgiev, who is currently 17th on TSN's trade bait board, started both games against the Leafs in December, but is expected to be a healthy scratch tonight. Henrik Lundqvist will likely be the backup.

----

The Leafs are holding their first ever Mentors Trip this week, with each player and staff member able to bring someone outside of their parents who has had a positive influence on their life.

General manager Kyle Dubas invited Max Kerman, the lead singer of the Arkells. The pair met five or six years ago when Dubas' wife, Shannon, arranged a visit to the band's studio as a birthday gift. Always a fan of the group, Dubas has remained in touch with Kerman ever since.

"He outworks everybody," Kerman said. "He's truly interested in learning from all the smart people that work around him and making the best decision for the team. The focus and drive and discipline is off the charts when I watch the way he operates."

Kerman chatted with Dubas throughout yesterday's practice in Toronto, which led to a pretty cool moment. Keefe has arranged for music to play during many of the sessions since taking over and among the songs to blare on Tuesday was the Arkells' Knocking at the Door.

"You put out a song into the world and you never know where it’s going to end up," Kerman said. "To hear it at Leafs practice is pretty surreal."

Kerman, meanwhile, insists he has no read on what Dubas is thinking regarding the team's seemingly sensitive goalie situation, but the rock star assured Leafs Nation that his buddy is on the case.

"This is what I'd say: Any armchair expert that has an opinion, just know that Kyle has thought of that opinion and 15 other opinions and it's his job to make a decision," Kerman said breaking into a grin. "But just know that he knows more than all of you."

----

All the mentors posed for a picture alongside the players and staff on the ice at Madison Square Garden this morning. The biggest smile may have belonged Len Barrie Sr.

"He lives and breathes hockey," Barrie said of his grandfather. "He's a huge Maple Leafs fan, so this is pretty overwhelming for him. I think he's taking it all in, he's really enjoying it and it’s been a blast having him here, so it’d be nice to finish it off with a win."

Len Sr. went out of his way to introduce himself to several media members this morning. Apparently, he hasn't been shy about quizzing the players about the history of the franchise.

"He's having the time of his life right now," Barrie said with a laugh, "and he’s a big trivia guy, so for him to have this many people around to answer his questions, he's in heaven."

Keefe invited his mother-in-law and Matthews brought a friend from Arizona, while Nylander and Marner brought a favourite uncle. Here's a sampling of the players talking about who they invited and why:

----

Projected Leafs lineup:

Hyman - Matthews - Marner

Kerfoot - Tavares - Nylander

Johnsson - Engvall - Kapanen

Moore - Spezza - Timashov

Muzzin - Holl

Dermott - Barrie

Sandin - Ceci

Hutchinson starts

Kaskisuo

Injured: Rielly, Mikheyev, Andersen

Healthy scratches: Marincin, Gauthier