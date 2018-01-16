Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow|Archive

There will be something different about Brandt Snedeker when he starts his 2018 season this week at the CareerBuilder Championship.

For the first time in more than a dozen years, Scott Vail won’t be carrying his clubs.

The two parted ways in recent weeks, ending a long-time partnership that started when Snedeker was on the Web.com Tour.

“It was a great run,” said Vail, who hails from Oshawa, Ont., and started his career toting for Derek Gillespie. “I was fortunate. Not many caddie-player relationships last that long. But I’m looking forward to see what lies next, what the next page is all about.”

Vail, who is biding his time at home in Toronto while he looks to see what’s ahead, didn’t discuss why the arrangement with Snedeker ended. He had nothing but good things to say about his former boss and their time together. The two won eight times, captured the FedEx Cup and won Ryder and Presidents cups.

One of those wins was the 2013 RBC Canadian Open, which Vail described as the highlight of his career.

“I remember going to Glen Abbey when I was 13 or 14 and following the likes of Greg Norman, Steve Elkington and Bob Tway,” he recalled. “We used to go to the Abbey and walk the valley with buddies and I can remember being in awe of everything so winning that was significant.”

When Snedeker tapped in the final putt, he looked at his caddie and said: “How does it feel to win your national open?”

Vail is now playing a waiting game, looking for a new bag to carry but in no rush to just take the first one that comes along. He’d rather find something that can grow into a partnership like the one he had with Snedeker.

“I’m going to just kind of hold tight and see what’s out there,” he stated. “I don’t want to just go out for two weeks for somebody. I’d rather wait for a fit that I think is suitable for me.”

And what would that fit look like?

“Some young guy who hits it 330 and putts it lights out,” he joked. “That would be ideal.”

There is no formal application process or job posting board for out-of-work caddies. Word circulates through the gossip mill and Vail has reached out to agents, players and other caddies that he knows.

Some people, he said, still aren’t even aware that he and Snedeker have split. That should change this week as the golfer embarks on his new year with a new bagman.

It also marks only the second official tournament since last June for Snedeker who he was forced to the sidelines with an injury.

The parting of Vail and Snedeker was just one of a number of high-profile caddie-player splits that occurred last year. Phil Mickelson and Jim “Bones” Mackay, Rory McIlroy and J.P. Fitzgerald, and Jason Day and Colin Swatton all ended long and successful relationships.

“I almost feel that as soon as Phil and Bones did it, then anybody could do it,” Vail said. “It kind of broke the silence in a way. Everyone thought they were destined to be together forever. You can look at all the relationships that broke up since then and you can think there’s some truth to that.”

Vail said that often, the break ups are as surprising to the PGA Tour fraternity as they are to fans. No one expects them and no one sees them coming.

“It’s like a marriage when you think they’re going so great but maybe behind closed doors it’s not as good as it looks,” he said. “I think there’s always an element of surprise.”

For the short term, Vail is sitting at home, waiting for the right offer and trying to get back into a routine. That includes hitting the gym to get back into playing shape after the six-month layoff. It also gives him a chance to follow his beloved Maple Leafs – Vail was often seen on Tour wearing a Leafs T-shirt under his caddie bib.

He comes by his love of hockey honestly. His father is Eric “Big Train” Vail, who played nine years in the NHL with Atlanta, Calgary and Detroit, and won the Calder Trophy as rookie of the year in 1975.

Vail is no rookie when it comes to caddying and for that reason, he shouldn’t be out of work too long.