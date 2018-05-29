I didn’t think it was possible for Vegas to be any less predictable this season, but then came Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.

The Golden Knights won the wild opener 6-4, and it was every bit as entertaining as the score would indicate. Vegas’ team speed, as it has all year, threw Washington for a loop. The Capitals countered with a series of brilliant offensive-zone sequences and sustained offensive-zone shifts that clearly bothered the Vegas blueline and, perhaps more notably, Marc-Andre Fleury.

It was the key to Vegas’ Game 1 victory that was the most surprising. The Knights’ fourth line – centred by Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and winged by Tomas Nosek and Ryan Reaves – buried Washington on virtually every shift and left the rink with three goals to their name.

The first goal from Reaves was surely controversial. Reaves blew a brilliant shot by Braden Holtby, but had created space in front of the net with what appeared to be a cross-check on Washington defenceman John Carlson. Nosek would score the eventual game-winning goal on a one-timer from Shea Theodore, and then put away the empty-net goal with just seconds left on the clock.

The goal scoring only partially captures how effective that unit was, though. In the 10 minutes of even-strength hockey that Vegas’ fourth line played, they dominated territorially in a way unmatched by any other player on the ice. Their forecheck and ability to force Washington blueliners into turnover-prone positions generated heaps of unexpected offensive zone time against Washington’s depth forwards (primarily Jay Beagle, Devante Smith-Pelly, and Chandler Stephenson.)

Just look at the way shots and scoring chances fell with them on the ice. First, the shots:

That’s more than 70 per cent of the shots in Vegas’ favour in a situation where most teams are just hoping and praying they don’t get scored on. The shot pressure is good, but perhaps more notably is how skewed the scoring chances were (via NST):

You are reading that correctly. Bellemare was +11/-1 in scoring chances at even strength. Tomas Nosek was +14/-3 and Ryan Reaves +9/-3. The story here is that Vegas’ fourth line didn’t just back into a couple of fluky goals and an empty netter. They were territorially dominant in a way unrealized by most other depth lines around the league and it created a bunch of unexpected scoring opportunities for a team that needed every goal it could get on Monday night.

It is stuff like this that makes you want to endorse Gerard Gallant as coach of the year. It is one thing that he’s turned Jonathan Marchessault, Reilly Smith and William Karlsson into one of the two or three best lines in all of hockey, but at least two of those guys had proven track records as top-six scorers. It’s another to take a checking line with two discarded players and a pseudo-enforcer and turn them into a force – a force that just won an expansion team Game 1 in the Stanley Cup Final.

Vegas control the matchups with home ice and it seems likely they’ll continue to roll depth against depth, especially considering how effective it was during the opener. Which, again, didn’t seem like much of a storyline last October. Or even 24 hours ago.

But this is Vegas. Maybe we shouldn’t be surprised by anything at this point.