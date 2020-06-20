Wake up call for players after Watney's positive test A day after the PGA Tour’s first positive test for COVID-19, players were admitting that it was a wake-up call for them and that they must understand they are not risk-free. TSN's Bob Weeks has more.

Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow|Archive

On Friday Nick Watney became the first golfer to test positive and was put into a 10-day quarantine in South Carolina at the tour’s expense. Officials immediately began contact tracing, working with Watney to identify anyone with whom he came into close contact. Eleven other individuals were tested and they all produced negative results.

The tour did not release the names of those tested but Watney’s playing partners from Thursday, Luke List and Vaughn Taylor, as well as their caddies were tested after they finished play on Friday.

Sergio Garcia shared a chartered jet ride home last week with Watney after both missed the cut at the tournament in Fort Worth, Texas. He said he was also among those tested.

“Nick is unbelievable,” said Garcia, whose test came back negative. “He's a good friend. He was very worried about me. He sent me several texts. I talked to him. He must have said sorry to me probably 25 times. I told him that it's all good.”

Watney reached out to several other players who he had contact with including Rory McIlroy. It was determined that the two weren’t close enough during an encounter on the putting green Friday to warrant any further action and McIlroy was not tested.

However Watney revealed to McIlroy that he realized he might have the coronavirus by information that came from his Whoop strap, a wearable health tracker that collects physiological data. Many players on the tour wear them to help analyze sleep patterns, strain and recovery.

“One of the big telltale signs that they've found over the last few weeks, they've done studies where, if your respiratory rate goes up during the night by more than two breaths per minute, that's sort of a tell tale sign that you might have something,” said McIlroy. “So it was actually his WHOOP that told him his respiratory rate went up, and that's why he thought maybe I could have it.”

It was the reading on the Whoop strap that first prompted Watney to seek out a doctor and get tested.

There is still no indication as to where or how he may have picked up the virus but a number of golfers pointed to the atmosphere on Hilton Head Island, S.C., where there didn’t seem to be much in the way of social distancing protocols.

“It's an absolute zoo around here,” said Justin Thomas. “There's people everywhere. The beaches are absolutely packed. Every restaurant, from what I've seen when I've been driving by, is absolutely crowded. So I would say it's still coincidence that there's got to be a lot of stuff going on around here.

“Unfortunately, that's not on Nick because I know he's very cautious and has done everything he can, but I would say a lot of people in this area of Hilton Head just aren't.”

The tour was expected to administer another large batch of tests on Saturday for those hoping to fly on the charter to next week’s tournament in Hartford, Conn.

“I think at this point, with who we have out here -- you have some older caddies out here, a lot of people out here, you have to err on the side of caution,” said Gary Woodland. “Nick Watney is one of the nicest guys we have on TOUR. I hear he feels horrendous that he might infect someone else, which definitely wasn't the intent at all. I feel horrible for him, wish him the best. But for anybody's case, you'd better play it safe.”