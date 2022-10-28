Water Polo Canada commissions investigation, suspends coach following abuse allegations WPC’s board of directors has commissioned an independent investigation of the organization, a day after being served with a $5.5 million lawsuit filed by four former national team members alleging it fostered a toxic culture for more than a decade, Rick Westhead writes.

Rick Westhead TSN Senior Correspondent Follow| Archive

Water Polo Canada said its board of directors has commissioned an independent investigation of the organization, a day after being served with a $5.5 million lawsuit filed by four former national team members alleging it fostered a toxic culture for more than a decade.

Pat Oaten, who was the senior women’s national team coach from 2002 until 2012 and who is now the senior men’s national team head coach, has been suspended while the investigation is being conducted, Water Polo Canada’s president Kathleen Dawson wrote in a statement to TSN.

“Safe Sport is a key priority for Water Polo Canada as we believe all water polo athletes in Canada have the right to a Safe Sport environment from the municipal pool to the Olympic pool,” Dawson wrote.

The lawsuit, filed in Ontario Superior Court on April 29 and served Thursday on Water Polo Canada, alleges athletes were sexually harassed, encouraged to make sexual, racist, and homophobic jokes, threatened by one coach who told them that they would be shot or beaten with a baseball bat if they performed poorly, criticized and mocked for their physical appearance, and warned repeatedly to honour the organization’s “circle of trust.”

The plaintiffs, Sophie Baron La Salle, Katrina Monton, Stephanie Valin, and an athlete referred to in court documents as “A.A.”, were members of the women’s junior and senior national teams between 2004 and 2016.

They have asked for $1 million for general and aggravated damages for breach of fiduciary duty, breach of contract and vicarious liability for physical, psychological, and emotional abuse, and sexual harassment. They have also requested $4 million for past and future economic loss, special damages, including the cost of past and future care, and $500,000 in punitive damages.

The plaintiffs say that the actions of federation staff – some of whom they say participated in alleged abuse with others choosing to ignore it – have caused them to suffer emotional, physical, and psychological harm, anxiety and depression, personal shame and self-blame, suicidal ideation, PTSD, difficulties with memory, panic attacks, alcohol abuse, and profound issues with trust.

The allegations have not been tested in court and Water Polo Canada, a not for profit that receives federal government funding and is based in Ottawa, has not filed a statement of defence.