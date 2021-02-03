Kristen Shilton TSN Toronto Maple Leafs Reporter Follow|Archive

TORONTO — Wayne Simmonds didn’t exactly hit the ground running with the Maple Leafs this season, recording zero points in his first six games as a bottom-six skater. But something clicked for the veteran winger on the team’s recent swing through Alberta, where he produced three goals in four games and earned himself a promotion into Toronto’s second line.

“It took a few games for me to get my feet underneath me,” Simmonds admitted to reporters on a Zoom call Wednesday. “I hadn't played since [before COVID-19 shut down the NHL] on March 11, 2020. So coming back, you got your summer work, which isn't even close to training camp, and then you got your training camp, which isn't even close to the season. So I’ve kind of built myself up gradually here as we've gone along, and I think I'm going pretty good at the 10-game mark here.”

Head coach Sheldon Keefe agrees, and bumped Simmonds onto the Leafs’ second line with John Tavares and William Nylander at practice on Tuesday. It was a reward of sorts for how well Simmonds performed during Toronto’s stretch against Calgary and Edmonton last week. The 32 year old scored in three straight outings (including two markers on the power play) and was among the team’s most consistent forwards.

“On the road trip he was a real standout for us,” Keefe said. “He's gotten a little bit more [out of] each game and with the injury to [Joe Thornton], it's allowed us to move things around a little bit and give him more opportunity. He’s got lots of jump. He looks quick, he’s on the puck, he’s competitive around the net and he’s found ways to score. That’s just given him a little extra confidence and a little extra boost.”

Keefe might not have expected moving Simmonds up the ranks so early in his Leafs tenure, which began after he signed a one-year, $1.5 million free agent contract in October. But a combination of ailments taking out Thornton (rib fracture) and rookie Nick Robertson (knee) forced Keefe to pivot, just as Simmonds was catching fire.

Some of the credit for that goes to the role Simmonds plays on the Leafs’ top power-play unit, getting ample time on special teams to create chaos around the net. And then there’s the way Toronto runs its training program, using methods Simmonds has taken to very favourably.

This week, for example, Toronto opted to hold an optional skills session instead of practice on Monday, which was their second of four days off between the Alberta stretch and another home game against Vancouver on Thursday.

Simmonds was among the dozen or so skaters to voluntarily participate in those activities, and was also right in the mix during the Leafs’ pre-practice skills session on Tuesday and Wednesday, taking extra time out with development coaches Nik Antropov and Denver Manderson.

“He's learned to really value the development sessions that we have around here, whether it was in the off-season or during the season,” Keefe said. “He’s seen value in that and seen some areas you can [do better] and took it upon himself to get to work. So there’s just all positives surrounding Wayne.”

Simmonds made it clear he expected to still be a consistent contributor on the ice as soon as he landed in Toronto, even in the back half of a career that spans more than 900 NHL games and 500 points. The Leafs have provided a means for him to keep chasing that goal.

“I've loved this [skill work] since day one when I came in and I've taken every opportunity I could get to get on the ice to do one-on-one lessons like that,” Simmonds said. “I think anytime you can get on the ice and get more touches and feel your edges and feel the puck, it just makes things a lot easier in a game. When you're in practice, you don't really have time to do things like that, just because of the nature of the beast. We're mostly doing systems and working on team skills, so that's an opportunity where you can really take a chance and help develop your individual skills, which will help with the team skills as well.”

That desire to continually get better hasn’t been lost on Simmonds’ teammates, many of whom battled against him for years as an opponent and are now happy he’s on their side.

“He just loves to compete,” said Tavares. “He loves just getting in the dirty areas and just being involved in it. Sometimes you just have to [fight] through opportunities like that or positioning [in front of the net]; that seems to get him going and I think he knows how he's going to make his presence felt and what makes him a consistent player on a nightly basis [is he’ll do] whatever it takes. It's great to have the energy and the passion he brings, and the contributions have been massive so far.”

“That energy [he has], he’s just fearless and works really hard out there,” added Nylander. “He's a heavy body in front of the net and wins pucks back and he's a great net-front guy. I think we’ve had some nice chemistry in practice, so I think it’ll be good [in a game].”

Simmonds intends to continue his upward trajectory on a line with Tavares and Nylander, knowing that by doing his job right he’ll be highlighting their strengths even more.

“Their skill level is through the roof,” Simmonds said. “So for me it's just get in there, loosen pucks up, give them the puck and get to the net. I'm going to try not to change my game too much here, just try to be an up-and-down type of winger with a physical presence and hopefully put some pucks in the back of the net.”