With Matthews in town, Stamkos warns road to 60 is stressful Auston Matthews is up to 51 goals this season with 14 games left as he aims to become the first NHL player to reach 60 since Stamkos.

The Tampa Bay Lightning and Toronto Maple Leafs (optional) skated at Amalie Arena on Monday.

Steven Stamkos potted 10 goals in the final nine games of the 2011-12 season, which allowed him to reach the 60-goal milestone.

"I did not want to finish at 59, that's for sure," the Tampa Bay Lightning captain recalled with a smile. "People are like, 'It doesn't matter, it's a goal,' but it matters when you get to that number. I mean, 49 or 59, that would haunt you, I think, if you got stuck at that number. Yeah, I was pressing. It certainly gave me something to shoot for down the stretch."

"A little different situation," Stamkos pointed out. "We weren't as good of a team at that time as Toronto is, so it was something where the guys were really going out of their way to [help me]. It was special getting the 60th."

The Lightning missed the playoffs in 2011-12, so the Stamkos surge was a rallying point. The Markham, Ont. native scored his 60th goal in the final period of the season and received a standing ovation from the fans in Winnipeg. The current version of the Leafs, meanwhile, has championship aspirations. Matthews has been a driving force behind Toronto's success. He has scored an eye-popping 44 goals in the past 46 games.

Auston Matthews is the first NHL player to put up 44 goals in a 46 game stretch since Mario Lemieux in 1995-96, per @esbbob. — James Mirtle (@mirtle) April 3, 2022

"When you have that arsenal of weapons he has, and the way shoots, I wouldn't be surprised if some time in his career he gets 70," said Lightning coach Jon Cooper. "That's how good of a scorer he is."

This isn't gamesmanship. Sheldon Keefe agrees.

"I just don't think you could ever put any sort of limitations on someone like him with the ability that he has and the drive that he has," the Leafs coach said. "It's pretty rare, obviously, to reach those [numbers], especially in this era. But there's no limit on what someone like him can do, because he's extremely driven and very talented and just seems to continue to get better."

Matthews is scoring on 17.8 per cent of his shots this season, which is up only slightly from his career average of 16.5. Matthews averages 4.6 shots per game, which is behind only Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon (4.7) this season.

"Auston is probably the best in the league at changing his angle at a high rate of speed," Cooper observed. "He shoots it from his ankles. He shoots it out wide. And just the release and the velocity is big time. Plus, he's not afraid to shoot. That's why you get 50 and 60 goals a year. You don't care, you're going to keep shooting."

Matthews was on pace to reach 60 goals during last year's COVID-shortened season when he posted 41 goals in 52 games. He was at 47 goals through 70 games when the pandemic halted the 2019-20 regular season.

"It's pretty, pretty amazing that he probably would've done it beforehand," Stamkos said. "He's had multiple shots at it, including this year, so I think that's the impressive part. Yeah, it's not easy. Goal scoring is one of the toughest things to do in the NHL, so you have to have a lot of things."

What impresses the Leafs the most is that Matthews is able to score at this rate within the context of the team. He's not cheating for offence. He seems laser-focused on the game plan.

"That's the biggest thing," said Keefe. "We've been winning lots of games and he contributes in so many different ways ... He's forechecking. He's tracking. He's creating turnovers. He's doing all the different things that lead to goals and giving himself those opportunities to score. He does it in so many different ways that contributes to winning, not just scoring, but winning."

---

Stamkos mentioned that Marner has helped fuel this incredible run by Matthews. Since returning from the COVID protocol on Jan. 15, Marner leads the NHL with 60 points in 33 games. Is this the best he's played?

"Definitely close," the winger told reporters after Sunday's practice. "I mean, just feeling very good about the overall 200-foot [game], penalty kill, power play, special teams, just feeling great out there, moving and got to keep that mojo going."

"He never ceases to amaze with his ability to make plays with the puck and be active in the rush," said defenceman Morgan Rielly.

Marner danced through the Philadelphia Flyers to set up a Matthews goal on Saturday night.

"I thought he was going to do 10 different things, honestly, and he ended up just holding onto it," Matthews said. "So, I tried to get in a spot where he could get it to me, and he made a beautiful pass, and I had the whole net to shoot at."

"He's on fire," said gritty winger Wayne Simmonds. "He's a wizard with the puck. He's got eyes on the side of his head, in the back of his head. I don't even know how he does it."

Marner, Matthews and Michael Bunting have something special going. Even teammates are buzzing about the chemistry on the top line.

"We were at dinner [Friday] night, a couple of us, and just talking about that line," revealed goalie Jack Campbell, "and just practising against them and how difficult it is. I can't say enough about those guys and their production, but more importantly their attitudes every day and what they bring to the team."

---

Toronto's top line will face a big challenge on Monday night against Victor Hedman, Andrei Vasilevskiy and the Lightning.

Matthews only has five goals in 15 career games against the Lightning, which is his lowest total against a divisional opponent. He has just one goal in five games at Amalie Arena and that came way back in 2016 when he was a rookie. Tampa Bay has been an elite team during most of Matthews' six NHL seasons and this year is no different.

"The additions they made at the deadline [Nick Paul and Brandon Hagel] give them increased depth and everyone slots in well," noted Keefe. "It goes without saying how dangerous their top six are and the depth and versatility they have on defence, strong goaltending. So, they're obviously a formidable opponent and we'll have to be at our best."

If the season ended today, the Leafs and Lightning would face off in the playoffs. The teams are level on points (93 in 68 games) with Toronto holding the regulation-win tiebreaker (38-32).

How important is home-ice advantage?

"It's important," said Rielly, who was part of two Game 7 losses in Boston. "In the past, being on the road makes it a bit more difficult and when it comes down to the last game you want to be comfortable and be at home. So, I think there's lots of value in having an opportunity to start at home. But that being said, lots of teams win when they don't have home ice."

The Lightning, for example, started on the road in the first and second round en route to the Stanley Cup last season.

"We've shown in the past couple years that it doesn't really matter for our group," said Stamkos.

Does Cooper care about seeding?

"It means the world to me if we're not in the top eight," the coach quipped.

---

The Lightning are looking to bounce back after a 5-4 shootout loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.

"It just wasn't what our team is all about," said Stamkos, who was benched for a few shifts after a turnover led to a goal in the second period. "Whether that was mental fatigue, physical fatigue, whatever, we're too good a team to have a game like that. We always seem to respond well, and we'll look to do that tonight."

The Lightning stumbled in March as they endured a stretch of 11 games in 11 different cities. They went 5-6-0 during that challenging three-week run. Tampa is 2-0-1 since returning home last week.

"I've talked about this groups' ability to really pick it up when, you know, the time comes and when the situation asks for it," said Stamkos. "It's asking for it tonight against a really good opponent and I expect a good result for our group in terms of bouncing back from last game."

---

The Leafs are also looking to bounce back. Despite winning 6-3 in Philadelphia, they weren't happy with the effort on Saturday.

"That first 40 minutes was pretty pathetic by us," Marner told reporters on Sunday.

Campbell was solid, though, stopping 29 of 32 shots in his first game since March 8.

"I definitely feel like myself," Campbell said afterwards. "I liked my game and I'll keep building from it."

Campbell had missed the previous 10 games with a rib injury.

"He looked like Jack," said Keefe. "I loved the way he played. That first period, especially in the first 10 minutes, were a disaster by us in front of him. The saves he made early in the game — that is Jack at his best. It was really good to see. It is great to have him back."

Campbell will start Monday in Tampa.

---

Simmonds attempted to drop the gloves with Philadelphia's Zack MacEwen in the first period on Saturday, but the officials jumped in.

"I was just trying to spark the boys," the ex-Flyer explained. "I didn't think we were playing too well, and I just wanted to get some energy throughout our team. Obviously, it was too late. He took a little bit of time to decide and when he ended up dropping them the linesmen have to do their job and separated us."

Simmonds found another way to contribute. He was sprung on a breakaway by T.J. Brodie and converted despite fanning on the shot. Simmonds shared a laugh with linemate Colin Blackwell at the bench following his first goal since Dec. 14.

"Blackie goes to me, 'That was the ugliest breakaway I've ever seen,' and I don't think he's wrong," Simmonds said.

Simmonds capped the night by fighting MacEwen in the third period.

"He wanted it bad and led the way," said Campbell when asked about the 33-year-old's effort. "He always wants it bad, but there was definitely a little fire in his belly, and he really sparked the whole team."

Simmonds will stay in the lineup for Monday's tilt in Tampa where Jason Spezza is projected to sit as a healthy scratch for a second straight game.

---

Simmonds wasn't the only Leaf to score a strange one on Saturday. Timothy Liljegren got credit for his third career NHL goal when his shot bounced off the boards and careened in off the skate of Carter Hart.

"It's probably the ugliest goal I've ever scored, but I'll take every goal I can get," the defenceman said with a grin.

It was a lucky goal, but not totally a fluke.

"I tried to find a lane to the net and someone on the bench just yelled, 'End wall' so that's what I did," said Liljegren. "I don't know who, but they should get an assist for that."

Liljegren, who also picked up a goal late in Thursday's win over Winnipeg, has now scored in consecutive games for the first time in the NHL.

---

William Nylander missed Sunday's practice with a non-COVID illness and is listed as a game-time decision. If he can't play, Nick Abruzzese, who made his NHL debut on Saturday, is expected to move up to the third line and Kyle Clifford will draw in on the fourth line.

---

Jake Muzzin is "likely" to play on Tuesday against the Florida Panthers.

"Where we've been at for a while now is [waiting for] Muzz [to be] feeling good, feeling comfortable, confident that he's put in the necessary work and had the reps and practice to be able to be confident and comfortable playing in a game situation," said Keefe.

The defenceman has been sidelined with a concussion since Feb. 21.

"We haven't had a lot of practice reps here as a team of late but coming out of yesterday he's feeling good about where he's at," said Keefe. "We'll give him an additional day today to be certain and make a determination tomorrow from there. If it's not tomorrow, then certainly in Dallas [on Thursday] we'd expect him to be ready to go."

Muzzin has worn a regular sweater in the last two practices. Previously, he had been in a red (no-contact) sweater.

---

Lines at Sunday's practice, per David Alter of The Leafs Nation:

F

Bunting - Matthews - Marner

Mikheyev - Tavares - Kerfoot

Abruzzese - Kampf - Engvall

Clifford - Blackwell - Simmonds

Spezza

D

Rielly - Lyubushkin

Brodie - Holl

Giordano - Liljegren

Muzzin - Dahlstrom

G

Campbell starts

Kallgren