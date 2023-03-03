With Flames reeling, GM Treliving exercises caution at trade deadline

With his Calgary Flames reeling, having lost seven of their last 10 games (3-4-3), general manager Brad Treliving prioritized prudence at Friday’s NHL trade deadline.

The Flames (27-22-13) sit five points out of the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference heading into Friday night’s action, a spot currently occupied by the Winnipeg Jets, who have a game in hand and face the Oilers in Edmonton later tonight.

Speaking to media after the deadline, Treliving emphasized that he wanted to avoid rentals and short-term fixes to a roster that has underperformed, comments head coach Darryl Sutter made earlier this week.

“When you look at where we’re at right now, just to say that you’re in the game and start throwing around second-round picks and first-round picks and third-round picks, those add up,” Treliving said after his team lost 2-1 to the Toronto Maple Leafs on home ice Thursday night. “To me, it made zero sense for the gain that you’re going to get, knowing the position we’re in…We didn’t believe at all that we’re going to start spending assets to say, ‘Let’s cross our fingers and hopefully someone comes in and gives us a bump in the last 20 games.’”

Calgary made two moves before the deadline, the most notable of which was sending forward Brett Ritchie and defenceman Connor Mackey to the Arizona Coyotes for forward Nick Ritchie and defenceman Troy Stecher. All four players will be free agents in the summer.

It was also the first transaction in NHL history involving brothers who were traded for one another.

“I think [the deal] got leaked out so they were laughing by the time I called them,” Treliving said, of the phone calls to both Nick and Brett.

“With Brett, a lot of the thinking behind it there is with the progression of Walker Duehr, we see Walker as a guy who’s pushing to be an everyday guy now. This opens up a spot for him on the right side.”

Treliving said he likes Nick’s size (6-foot-3, 236 pounds) and emphasized that the 27-year-old Orangeville, Ont., native has to play with more consistency.

“Nick’s a big body,” he said. “He’s got some skill…We think, down the stretch here, there’s an opportunity for him to show what he can do and help us as we push along in the last 20 games.”

The Flames have coveted 28-year-old Stecher since he came out of the University of North Dakota in 2016. Treliving said it was unlikely defenceman Oliver Kylington would return to the team this season as he deals with a personal issue, and that Stecher has a similar ability to move the puck and help in the transition game.

“In Troy Stecher, we’re getting a player that has got a lot of experience, has played in the playoffs as recently as last year, right-shot guy,” Treliving said.

“[He] brings some mobility, which I thought, with Oliver not being here, we’ve lacked a little bit…It’s fair to say that we’re March 3rd and Oliver’s not here that I think it’d be a stretch to see him the rest of the year. We continue to monitor it and work with Oliver, but I don’t foresee him returning this year.”

Treliving also dealt minor leaguer Radim Zohorna to the Toronto Maple Leafs for 27-year-old forward Dryden Hunt.

While only Brett Ritchie, Milan Lucic, and Trevor Lewis are unrestricted free agents this summer, next year’s pending free agents include Elias Lindholm, Noah Hanifin, Tyler Toffoli, Chris Tanev, Mikael Backlund and Nikita Zadorov. There was speculation the team would listen on those players and trade them to teams that could get them for possibly two playoff runs.

“We look at all possibilities with our team all the time,” Treliving said.

“If anything made sense, we weren’t going to do anything for the short term. If there was anything here that made sense for the long-term basis, we certainly would have done it. Those opportunities weren’t there, or whatever opportunities were there, we chose not to do it. Those are important players. They’re good players. They’re still under contract for another year.”

Treliving emphasized that he has not lost hope or given up on the team, but reiterated that the Flames have not been playing well enough to warrant adding a piece. Backlund had similar comments earlier in the week. This will be who Calgary’s faint playoff hopes rest with.

“I believe in this group, no question,” Treliving said. “But the reality is we sit where we sit after 62 games and we know the challenge in front of us.”

The Flames host the Minnesota Wild on Saturday.

