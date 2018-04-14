TSN Toronto reporter Mark Masters checks in daily with news and notes from Maple Leafs practices and game-day skates. The Leafs had an optional skate at TD Garden in Boston on Saturday morning ahead of Game 2.

Was Mike Babcock surprised by the length of the suspension handed down to Nazem Kadri?

“Yeah, for sure," the Maple Leafs coach said. “We expected, obviously, a game out of it and so we started with that yesterday. The adversity you face in the playoffs when you’re going to have a long run is always there and there’s not much you can do about it so let’s just get on with it."

Babcock pointed out that Toronto survived despite missing top-line centre Auston Matthews for 20 games during the regular season. ​And it was clear he didn't want to spend too much time discussing Kadri's ban this morning.

"We're playing Game 2 here today, right? Let's talk about it," he said when asked if the controversy could galvanize his players.

But Kadri's absence would seem to dramatically alter the dynamic in the series.

"It sucks seeing that," said Mitch Marner, who exploded offensively after being moved to Kadri's line in January. "Obviously, there’s nothing you can say or really do about it. It’s a big loss down the middle for us. He’s a big guy to have at home for the match-up against their top line so we have to fill the void and make sure we all step up our game.”​

​“I think Kadri’s a real good player," said Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy. "Thirty-goal scorer, does a real good job on their power play, face-offs, match-up guy so I’m sure they’ll feel that loss, but they got a lot of real good depth players.”

Tommy Wingels, the victim of Kadri's illegal hit on Thursday, returned to the ice this morning and will be a game-time decision tonight. If he can't play then Ryan Donato will draw in.

“Didn’t like the hit," Wingels told reporters after Boston's optional skate. "Thought I was in a vulnerable spot and I think as a game, as a league, as players, that’s the stuff we don’t want in our game. It was handled and I think the league did a good job.”

Marner says Kadri is 'a big brother to this team ... a protector out there' Disappointed by the length of suspension to Nazem Kadri, Mitch Marner says that the team will feel his absence, and that he is a big brother to many of the younger players.

With Kadri suspended, rookie Andreas Johnsson will draw into the Leafs lineup making his NHL playoff debut.

"He's got good speed, good skill," said Babcock. "Ideally, he saw the game the other night and now has a handle on what's going on and how competitive you have to be at playoff time to be a good player."

Johnsson will take Kadri's spot on the top power-play unit. The 23-year-old was effective as the man in the middle on the second unit during a nine-game audition in the regular season.

"He was skilled, he was tenacious," observed Babcock, "[the Matthews] power play [unit], I don't know if you noticed, as soon as he went on it, it got better. That was a positive thing. I just think his skill-set and his hockey IQ leads to him being successful in that area."

The Leafs went 0/3 on the man advantage in Game 1, but were happy with the chances they generated.

"They get to the net on the power play," Cassidy said. "They converge as well as anyone in the league. They get it to the elbows. Entries and elbows is what we’re trying to focus on. They get it to the net and everybody goes to the net and they had a couple real good chances around there that just didn’t bounce their way or we got the save. We were ready for it. We were hard in front of our net and that’s a game plan of ours, because they get there."

Toronto's power play ranked second during the regular season (25%). Kadri led the way with 12 man-advantage goals.

Leafs Ice Chips: Marleau in the middle, Johnsson gets his chance With Nazem Kadri serving the first of his three-game suspension tonight, the Maple Leafs have juggled their lines, moving Patrick Marleau to centre with Mitch Marner and Zach Hyman. Andreas Johnsson will also make his playoffs debut. Mark Masters has more.

The Leafs' penalty kill was a strength of the team for much of the season, but has fallen on hard times of late allowing nine goals in the last six games, including three on Thursday. Babcock believes the absence of Leo Komarov (lower-body injury) and Nikita Zaitsev (illness) stalled the group's momentum down the stretch and they've struggled to regain their swagger.

"The biggest thing is our penalty kill wasn't as good at the end of the year, partly because the people that were in it were out of the lineup," the coach said. "But, we've had a real good penalty kill all year. I don't think you want to base your confidence on one game. I talked to the guys, 'You played well all year to know how good you are.' You lose games during the year, you bounce back. That's what we're going to do here tonight."

Toronto's penalty kill was third in the league from October to the end of February, but from March 1 to the end of the regular season the unit was 24th in the NHL.

Boston's power play ranked fourth in the NHL in the regular season, so they were bound to do some damage in this series. But Babcock made it clear his penalty kill wasn't as bad as the Game 1 scoresheet suggests.

"If coaches call the one offside, it was offside, so that's one," he said. "The other one, we had a two-on-two down low, we weren't even outnumbered, they passed it by us. The third one was – you saw it."

The third power-play goal Boston scored was accidentally deflected into the net by Frederik Andersen. Boston was offside on the first one, but the Leafs didn't get the right replay in time to challenge it.

Babcock on Boston's offside goal: "It's disappointing that we don't have replays on time" After a close call on Brad Marchand's series-opening goal for the Bruins that saw Patrice Bergeron just manage to keep his foot on the line, Leafs head coach Mike Babcock admits he may have challenged the call if he had the adequate replays.

Of course, the Leafs can take some pressure off their penalty killers by not taking so many penalties. They were whistled six times in Game 1.

"With 4:25 left [in the second] the game was 1-1 and we had just played a real good second period," Babcock said. "Then we were shorthanded I think, if I'm not mistaken, 11 of the next 24 minutes or something like that."

The slew of penalties inflated the ice time of players like Ron Hainsey and Komarov while scorers like Matthews, William Nylander and Marner waited on the bench. ​Hainsey logged almost seven minutes shorthanded and appeared to be completely spent on the second Bruins power play goal as a pass got by him allowing David Backes to score from the doorstep.

So, the Leafs need to make sure they manage their emotions well, which can be tough in a playoff series especially when a guy like Brad Marchand is making camp in the grey area of the game. His kiss/lick on Komarov in Game 1 was only the latest example of his agitating behaviour.

“I expect that things will get a little more intense and ramp up as the series goes along," Marchand told Boston's WBZ-TV. "Things might heat up moving forward, but now they all know that I have bad breath."

Marchand on kiss: 'Now they all know I have bad breath' After his kiss on Leo Komarov in Game 1 was shown on highlight shows across North America, Bruins forward Brad Marchand jokes about his latest on-ice interaction with the gritty Leafs forward.

Projected Leafs line-up for Game 2:

Komarov-Matthews-Nylander

Hyman-Marleau-Marner

JvR-Bozak-Brown

Johnsson-Plekanec-Kapanen

Rielly-Hainsey

Gardiner-Zaitsev

Dermott-Polak

Andersen starts

McElhinney

Suspended: Kadri

Scratches: Moore, Martin, Leivo, Carrick