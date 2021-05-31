With Muzzin out, Sandin gets shot at redemption Defenceman Jake Muzzin will miss a minimum of three weeks due to a lower-body injury sustained on Saturday night. It will be hard for the Leafs to fill the void with Muzzin out. He logs big minutes (21:25 a night through the first five games of the series) against tough competition while bringing a physical element to Toronto's top four.

Defenceman Jake Muzzin will miss a minimum of three weeks due to a lower-body injury sustained on Saturday night.

It will be hard for the Leafs to fill the void with Muzzin out. He logs big minutes (21:25 a night through the first five games of the series) against tough competition while bringing a physical element to Toronto's top four. Muzzin is third on the team in playoff goals with two. He is one of only two Stanley Cup champions on the roster, with four Game 7 wins under his belt from his time in Los Angeles.

"Muzz is a huge leader for us," said forward Jason Spezza, who is second on the team with three goals in the series. "Very competitive guy, a guy who brings it every night ... He's a guy who's obviously a big piece to us, but we'll have to make do without him here for a bit. We have to move forward and play as a team."

Rasmus Sandin will draw back in. The 21-year-old was scratched on Saturday after committing two costly turnovers in Game 5.

"He's a young defenceman, you're going to make mistakes," Zach Bogosian said last week. "You're going to make mistakes when you've played 20 years in the league as well. The response would be to go out there and do what makes him good. We're confident that he'll be better. Hockey's a game of mistakes. You just learn from them. You learn when to park it and now's not a time to dwell too much. He's a confident guy that can make plays, so we're not worried about it."

Leafs Ice Chips: Muzzin out, Sandin in; Start is crucial The Maple Leafs have been outscored 4-1 in the first period by the Canadiens in their series, a stat they hope to avoid continuing in Game 7. Unfortunately for Toronto, they will be without Jake Muzzin for the game and a minimum of three weeks. Rasmus Sandin will draw in in Muzzin's absence. Mark Masters gets you set up for what should be an eventful Game 7 in Toronto.

---

In rare move, the Leafs opted not to have a full team skate in the wake of the Game 6 loss. They didn't hold a practice on Sunday and Sheldon Keefe made Monday's morning skate optional.

"Our starts haven't gone the way that we've liked here the last little bit," the coach explained. "It's not like we're attached to what we've been doing here of late. And then the other part of it is just you get to this point in the series and rest is so important. We have some guys that prefer not to skate in the mornings and save their energy, so it's just easy for us to do that today."

Eight regulars decided to hit the ice this morning: Pierre Engvall, Alex Galchenyuk, Alex Kerfoot, William Nylander, Spezza, Joe Thornton, Sandin and Jack Campbell.

The Canadiens have outscored the Leafs 4-1 in the first periods during the series.

"We have to assert ourselves earlier in the game better than we have," said Spezza. "We've played a little bit tentative and passive in the last two games and Montreal has gotten off to good starts."

William Nylander the first Leaf on the ice at the Leafs optional skate



He leads the team in goals (4) and points (7) in the series pic.twitter.com/PiJrr3HCYh — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) May 31, 2021

---

John Tavares also took part in the skate this morning. It was his first session with teammates since suffering a knee injury and concussion in Game 1.

"He's had no setbacks here," said Keefe. "That's very positive. Things seem to be progressing very well in regards to the knee and then he's had no setbacks, or anything like that, in regards to the concussion. Of course, they're going to continue to be very cautious and safe about it. His health, of course, is of the utmost importance."

Keefe describes Tavares' recovery as "quite remarkable" and the fact the team's captain is getting closer to returning is a motivating factor.

"Us winning this game tonight gives him a chance to potentially come back and play," Spezza noted. "So that's just another reason why we want to win this game. John's a big part of this. To see him on the ice is great. He's making great progress. Just being around him the last few days, he's in great spirits. The best thing we can do as teammates is win a hockey game."

Tavares takes part in optional skate; Leafs remain cautious about his return John Tavares joined the Maple Leafs for their optional skate ahead of Game 7 against the Canadiens, a positive sign that Toronto's captain is recovering well after the concussion he sustained in Game 1. While he won't be available for Game 7, veterans Joe Thornton and Jason Spezza spoke about how important it is to have Tavares back and participating.

---

For the first time since March 10, 2020, the Leafs will play in front of fans at Scotiabank Arena.

"It's been a long time coming," said Thornton. "It's going to be fun to play in front of. I know it's only 500, but hopefully we'll build off this and continue to get more people going forward."

Provincial health authorities have signed off on having 550 fully vaccinated frontline health-care workers, including hospital and long-term care staff, in the stands. They are being invited as a token of appreciation and will not have to purchase a ticket.

"It's a great sign for where we're headed in society," noted Spezza. "It's a great way to recognize the health-care workers for all the hard work that they've done to get us to this point."

The Canadiens welcomed 2,500 fans to the Bell Centre for Game 6, which was the first time we've seen fans at an NHL game in Canada since the pandemic began.

'A sign of progress': Leafs bring 550 healthcare workers to Scotiabank Arena for Game 7 The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that they would be allowing 550 fully vaccinated healthcare workers into Scotiabank Arena for Game 7 against the Montreal Canadiens. Head coach Sheldon Keefe spoke about what it would mean to have fans in the building for the first time in over a year.

---

Thornton is the only Maple Leaf who will dress tonight that has won a Game 7 in the NHL. His advice?

"Clear your mind," the 41-year-old said. "You got to enjoy the moment and leave it out on the ice every shift ... The guys are loose. They're ready to go hunt tonight. We're ready for this. We've prepared all year for a moment like this and the guys will be ready."

Thornton has been on the winning side in five of eight Game 7s during his career.

Spezza has the next most Game 7 experience among the Leafs – four games – but has lost them all.

"I haven't had a chance to win yet and this is going to be a big moment in our teams' path to having a special run," Spezza said. "You look back and you learn from different experiences over the years. I think about gold-medal games. I think about Game 7s. I think about what I've learned through the ebbs and flows of being in important games like this and how to carry yourself and also just how to play. So, yeah, you draw on your experience and that's why you need experienced players this time of year."

The Leafs have six players who will be suiting up in their first NHL Game 7 tonight: Galchenyuk, Ilya Mikheyev, T.J. Brodie, Justin Holl, Sandin and Campbell.