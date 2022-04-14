With parents in town, Gaudreau continues historic season Twelve years ago, an undersized 16-year-old hockey player from Salem County, N.J., was dominating a youth tournament in Boston and starting to get noticed by talent evaluators. Player agent Lewis Gross had not heard of the player, but knew one of his coaches at that tournament. After a game, Gross and the coach took a walk.

Twelve years ago, an undersized 16-year-old hockey player from Salem County, N.J., was dominating a youth tournament in Boston and starting to get noticed by talent evaluators.

Player agent Lewis Gross had not heard of the player, but knew one of his coaches at that tournament. After a game, Gross and the coach took a walk.

“I still remember it like it was yesterday,” Gross recalled. “He said, ‘There’s a kid on my team, I don’t even know if he weighs 150 pounds. He probably doesn’t. But if you don’t call this kid, you might be the dumbest guy I’ve ever met in my life.’ He said that’s all he would say, and the kid’s name was Johnny Gaudreau.”

Gross followed the coach’s advice, went back to his office, and tracked down Gaudreau to meet with him and his family.

“When the meeting was over, his dad said, ‘This is all well and good, it sounds like my son really likes you and I really like you, but Mrs. Gaudreau is the decision maker in this family and you need to meet with Mrs. Gaudreau,’” Gross laughed.

Gross and Jane Gaudreau met, and she approved Gross to become Gaudreau’s family advisor as he pursued his NHL dream. Twelve years later, that undersized 16-year-old kid became the first Calgary Flames player to score 100 points in a season since Theo Fleury in 1993.

Jane remains the decision maker in the Gaudreau family and on Tuesday, she and her husband, Guy, were in town to watch Johnny play at the Saddledome for the first time in more than two years. Their son made it worth the wait, assisting on Matthew Tkachuk’s third-period goal versus the Seattle Kraken to hit the milestone and eclipse his previous career high of 99 points set in 2018-19.

Gaudreau is now two goals shy of his career-high 36 that was also set three seasons ago. He is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

“We’re proud of him,” Guy said. “We’re pretty realistic. He’s playing with some really good players…obviously we never thought he’d play in the NHL, but he made it this far and has overcome a lot of obstacles because he was small. But he stuck with it, made it, and did good.”

The Gaudreaus and Johnny’s wife, Meredith, switched seats with one another during the game in a search for some luck after Johnny hadn’t found the scoresheet through the first two periods.

“I said, ‘I’ll sit in [seat] 13 for the third period and take care of it,’” Guy said. “That took care of everything…but I think it was more [Darryl] Sutter must have got after them between the second and third [periods].”

Gaudreau’s game has grown in leaps and bounds under Sutter.

He’s no longer just a skilled offensive player who scores off the rush. Gaudreau frequently makes strong defensive reads in the neutral zone and drives the net. Often, it’s Gaudreau who Sutter trusts in the last minute of a game when the team is protecting a one-goal lead. On more than one occasion, the coach has called him the team’s best checker.

“It’s not just always about goals and assists,” Sutter said. “You’ve gotta play the whole game…if you have great hockey IQ and checking is about having a good stick if you’re not 200 pounds, and you position yourself well, then why can’t you? He’s done that and he’s grabbed that and that’s how he has played.”

The driving force behind Gaudreau’s evolution has been a genuine love of the sport and an intense competitiveness. He hates to lose, and will do almost anything - including flaunting the rules - to emerge victorious.

“From day one, he would cheat to win and do anything to win,” Guy said. “He had to win…even now, he hates losing.”

One time, Flames management was visiting Gaudreau, who was then playing at Boston College, in New Jersey. Former Flames general manager Jay Feaster and current assistant general manager Craig Conroy wanted to chat, but he had other ideas.

“John’s buddies were skating and I have to tell you the truth, I think John was more focused on wanting to get on the ice than he was to be in that meeting,” Gross said.

"He's always loved the game and just wanted to play," Guy said. "He would never miss practices…kids sometimes will miss practices and say, 'I don't feel like going today.' Never, ever did that happen with Johnny. He'd make extra practices, just because he loved it so much."

That skill, devotion to the sport, and competitiveness are on full display for hockey fans every night at the Saddledome - and, hopefully for Flames fans, a lengthy playoff run.

“This is what he is," Gross said, "just a tremendous hockey player.”