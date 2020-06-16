Hyman says Phase 2 is helping players shake off the rust Maple Leafs winger says there’s a lot of catching up to do, but players are determined to make the best of unusual circumstances, Kristen Shilton writes.

When Maple Leafs winger Zach Hyman returned to the ice last fall after recovering from a torn ACL, he figured that nearly five month-long layoff from hockey would be his last for a while.

But then the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March, forcing the National Hockey League to pause its regular season and putting Hyman in familiar position of missing the rink. He finally got back there last week, when the NHL shifted into Phase 2 of its Return to Play protocol.

For Hyman, it felt a little like being back at square one.

"The first week was just trying to get your feet under you, and not feel like you're skating in quicksand,” Hyman joked to reporters on a conference call Tuesday. “You’re getting acclimated to the ice again. We're still getting caught up. But I can tell you I feel much better this week than I did last week. It’s almost like riding a bike; you can get back into things pretty quickly and now you’re just trying to get your puck touches and your feel back. I just experienced a longer [absence] with the knee injury, so I'm kind of used to it.”

Hyman missed the first 19 games of the 2019-20 regular season because of that ACL tear, suffered last April during the Leafs’ first-round Stanley Cup playoff series against Boston. He stormed back from the sidelines with a vengeance in November, tallying 37 points in 51 games before the pause and tying last season’s career-high of 21 goals in 20 fewer games.

When the NHL halted operations, Hyman carried his momentum into a focused at-home workout regimen, but said there’s no substitute for being back at Ford Performance Centre for Phase 2.

"Just getting out of the house [is big], seeing the guys and feeling like this is a little bit normal, even though everybody's wearing masks and it's not normal,” Hyman said. “Being able to interact with the guys and skate, that’s the biggest [thing]. You can always work out wherever you are; you can modify your workout and I think I kept in really good shape. But you can't modify skating, you have to have a rink, and you can't modify interacting with friends and teammates, so being at the rink with the guys and skating has been fantastic.”

There are a plethora of health and safety guidelines teams have to follow at this stage, one of which is sticking with the same small group of teammates each day.

Hyman’s been slotted in with Morgan Rielly, Alex Kerfoot, Travis Dermott, William Nylander and Joseph Woll for his sessions, and this week they graduated from brainstorming their own on-ice drills to being joined by skills coaches calling the shots.

Hyman describes the process so far as “like a mini off-season,” akin to regular summertime sessions in a normal year. What he and the other Leafs are working towards now is the NHL’s announced date of July 10 for training camps to open in a prospective Phase 3. That will be followed by Phase 4 – a qualifying round in which Toronto faces the Columbus Blue Jackets in a play-in series that will help establish the league’s 16-team postseason field.

"Guys should be preparing like we're playing [eventually], even before that [Phase 3 and 4] announcement comes,” Hyman insisted. “And if you backtrack it, this is like where you’d be at the end of August in the off-season, where you're skating properly and have access to the facilities. The way that I'm treating it, and a lot of our guys are treating it, is like the start to a new season. It's a little unconventional that we're starting up again in summertime, but we want to play hockey. We want to play for the Stanley Cup.”

If the NHL can come back, there’s a chance the Leafs could battle for hockey’s big prize in their own backyard.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that despite the U.S.-Canada border remaining closed to non-essential travel, the Canadian government is open to working with Toronto, Edmonton and Vancouver in their bids to be one of the NHL’s two hub cities for the postseason tournament.

That could mean the mandatory 14-day quarantine period for individuals entering Canada will be adjusted to accommodate returning athletes, but anything okayed by the government would have to be approved by local health officials.

Ontario’s Heritage, Sports, Tourism and Culture Minister Lisa MacLeod chimed in after Trudeau, tweeting that, “Ontario is committed to working with public health, [Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment PR] and the NHL to support Toronto as a hub city.”

Ontario is committed to working with public health, @MLSEPR & the @NHL to support Toronto as a hub city. We are home to the @HockeyHallFame, @MapleLeafs are a storied franchise & part of the original 6 & given our early @ExploreON work on sports training facilities we are ready. https://t.co/Bmhmj7W94Z — Lisa MacLeod (@MacLeodLisa) June 16, 2020

The NHL previously said it will announce the hub cities for a potential restart on June 22. Whether Toronto makes the cut or not, Hyman is staying positive about whatever the next step looks like for hockey, even if it involves being separated from loved ones.

"It's our job right? It's going to be tough,” he said. “These are circumstances that are obviously very difficult and affect everybody. If we're going to have a chance to play, we're going to have to be in a bubble and isolate and potentially not see our families for a period of time. And that's a decision that guys have to make, if that's what it takes to play. There could be leniences put in place the longer you go [so families can] visit, but right now, we just know that there's going to be a bubble in two hub cities, and that’s [that].”