Contract talks between the Boston Bruins and restricted free agent defenceman Charlie McAvoy have picked up this week, TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reported.

Meanwhile, talks between the Bruins and Charlie McAvoy have also picked up this week. There’s been progress there. Werenski’s deal has helped move things along. Still work to be done but it’s at least moving. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) September 12, 2019

LeBrun added Zach Werenski's deal with the Columbus Blue Jackets helped move things along between the two parties, and while there is still work to be done, there has been progress and negotiations are moving.

The 21-year-old McAvoy had seven goals and 21 assists in 54 games for the Bruins last season, his second regular season with the club after playing in just the playoffs his rookie year.

Selected 14th overall in the 2016 NHL Draft, McAvoy has 14 goals and 46 assists in 117 career games with the Bruins.