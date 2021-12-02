The NFL announced three-game suspensions for Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown and safety Mike Edwards, as well as free-agent wide receiver John Franklin III, for violating the NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 protocols.

"The health and safety of players and personnel is our top priority," the league and NFLPA said in a joint statement. "The protocols were jointly developed working with our respective experts to ensure that we are practicing and playing football as safely as possible during the ongoing pandemic. The NFL-NFLPA jointly reinforce their commitment and further emphasize the importance of strict adherence to the protocols to protect the well-being of everyone associated with the NFL."

Both rostered players are suspended without pay, while Franklin will be ineligible to play his next three games should he sign with a club.

Brown and Edwards will miss games against the Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo Bills and New Orleans Saints.

The duo is eligible to return on Dec. 26 against the Carolina Panthers.