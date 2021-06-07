44m ago
Buccaneers give Arians, Licht new deals
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have agreed to a revised contract for head coach Bruce Arians that includes a pay raise, and a new contract for general manager Jason Licht, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
TSN.ca Staff
Falcons agree to trade Julio Jones to Titans
VIDEO SIGN OUT
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have agreed to a revised contract for head coach Bruce Arians that includes a pay raise, and a new contract for general manager Jason Licht, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Rapoport added Licht's contract ensures he'll be with the Buccaneers for multiple years.
The duo led the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl championship last season. It was Arians' second year with the team and the 68-year-old has an 18-14 regular season record in his time in Tampa Bay.
More details to come.