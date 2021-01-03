Tampa Bay’s Mike Evans suffered a knee injury late in the first quarter of the Buccaneers' regular season finale against the Atlanta Falcons.

WR Mike Evans is out for the remainder of the game (knee). pic.twitter.com/qJ70bN1197 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) January 3, 2021

Evans, who limped off the field, inured his knee trying to catch a throw to the end zone from Tom Brady, slipping on the turf. The injury occurred one play after Evans made a 20-yard reception that made him the first player in NFL history to begin a career with seven consecutive 1,000-yard seasons.

The receiver was eventually helped to feet and limped toward the tunnel to the locker with assistance from a trainer. He has been ruled out for the rest of today's game against the Falcons.