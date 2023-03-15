The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are keeping one of their own.

Veteran outside linebacker Lavonte David tells CBS Sports' Josina Anderson that he's returning to the team on a one-year deal.

Lavonte David just text me he is returning to Tampa on a 1-year deal. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 15, 2023

David, 33, has spent the entirety of his 11-year career with the Bucs, who drafted him in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft out of Nebraska.

The Miami native appeared in all 17 games for the team last season, recording 124 tackles, three quarterback hits and 3.0 sacks.

A first-team All-Pro in 2013, David has recorded 1,346 tackles, 12 interceptions including two pick-sixes and 29.0 sacks over 166 career games.

David was a member of the Bucs team that won Super Bowl LV in 2021.