The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to lead off the second round of the NFL Draft on Friday and aren’t likely to move the 33rd overall pick unless a big offer is made, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Schefter notes the Buccaneers could be targeting defensive line help with the help after not re-signing defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, who remains a free agent.

Suh, 35, registered 25 tackles with 14 solo tackles and six sacks in 17 games last season, his third in Tampa Bay.

Only one defensive tackle came off the board during Thursday's first round of the draft, with the Green Bay Packers selecting Georgia's Devote Wyatt with the 28th overall pick.