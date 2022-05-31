The Tampa Bay Buccaneers added some veteran defensive help on Tuesday.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the team has signed defensive end Akiem Hicks to a one-year deal.

Former Bears’ DL Akiem Hicks reached agreement today on a one-year deal worth up to $10 million with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per source. Deal negotiated by Bucs’ exec Mike Greenberg and agents @DrewJRosenhaus and @RyanMatha. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 31, 2022

The deal is worth up to $10 million.

A native of Elk Grove, CA, Hicks had spent the past six seasons with the Chicago Bears. Limited to only nine games in 2021 due to an ankle injury, Hicks recorded 25 tackles and 3.5 sacks.

Originally taken with the 89th overall pick of the 2012 NFL Draft out of Regina, Hicks has also suited up for the New Orleans Saints and New England Patriots.