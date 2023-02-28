The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are planning to release running back Leonard Fournette when the new league year begins on March 15, according to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

GM Jason Licht mentioned recently that he felt Fournette was still a three-down back in this league. "Lombardi Lenny" is still only 28 and has plenty in the tank.

Fournette spent the past three seasons in Tampa Bay, helping the Bucs to a Super Bowl title in 2021.

This past season, the LSU product played in 16 games and tallied 668 yards on 189 carries with six total touchdowns, three rushing and three receiving.

Fournette began his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars, going No. 4 overall in the 2017 NFL Draft. He turned in a 1,000-yard season in his rookie year but was released by the Jags two seasons later.

The New Orleans native has 4,478 yards on 1,132 career carries spread out over six NFL seasons.