The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed defensive tackle Vita Vea to a contract extension, the team announced Saturday.

Terms of the deal were not announced, but sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter that the deal is for four years, $73 million, with $42 million guaranteed.

"Vita's abilities as both a premier run stuffer and pass rusher are rare, and his presence on the defensive front has played a major role in our ability to consistently rank among the league leaders in rush defense since his arrival," Bucs GM Jason Licht said. "We look forward to having Vita remain a core piece of our defense for years to come and are excited to continue watching him develop into one of the best nose tackles in the NFL."

Vea is in his fourth season with the Bucs, who took him with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2018 draft.