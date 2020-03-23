Godwin on excitement for Brady to join Bucs, if he'll give his new QB No. 12

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans made his first comments on Tom Brady signing with the team Sunday while playing Fortnite on the Twitch live-stream app.

"It's surreal," Evans said, per the Tampa Bay Times. "He's about to be my quarterback, man. I know you don't know football like that, but I've played six years in the NFL, and I haven't been to the playoffs yet. Tom Brady has won six Super Bowls."

Drafted seventh overall by the Buccaneers in 2014, Evans has spent the past five seasons with Jameis Winston, drafted first overall one year later, as his starting quarterback.

Evans has topped the 1,000-yard mark in every season since entering the league and had a career-high 1,524 receiving yards in 2018. Last season, Evans had 67 receptions for 1,157 yards and eight touchdowns.

The Buccaneers, who finished last season 7-9, have not made the playoffs since 2007 and have failed to win a postseason game since winning the Super Bowl in 2002.