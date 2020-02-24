The Tampa Bay Lightning have acquired forward Barclay Goodrow and a third-round pick in 2020, previously acquired from the Philadelphia Flyers, from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for a first-round draft pick in 2020 and forward Anthony Greco.

In 62 games for the Sharks this season, Goodrow has eight goals and 16 assists. The 26-year-old has 26 goals and 45 assists in 268 career games, all with the Sharks.

Goodrow has one year left on his deal after this season, with a salary cap hit of $925K.