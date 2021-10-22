Alex Barre-Boulet is headed back to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Lightning claimed the 24-year-old centre off waivers from the Seattle Kraken. The Kraken had previously claimed the Montmagny, Que. native off waivers from Tampa Bay earlier this month.

In his second NHL season, Barre-Boulet appeared in two games for the Kraken this season, tallying an assist.

Barre-Boulet skated in 15 games for the Stanley Cup champions last season, scoring three goals.

The Lightning return to action on Saturday night when they host the Colorado Avalanche.