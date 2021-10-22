Alex Barre-Boulet is headed back to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Lightning claimed the 24-year-old centre off waivers from the Seattle Kraken. The Kraken had previously claimed the Montmagny, Que. native off waivers from Tampa Bay earlier this month.

Tampa reclaims Alex Barre-Boulet off waivers from Seattle. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) October 22, 2021

In his second NHL season, Barre-Boulet appeared in two games for the Kraken this season, tallying an assist.

Barre-Boulet skated in 15 games for the Stanley Cup champions last season, scoring three goals.

The Lightning return to action on Saturday night when they host the Colorado Avalanche.