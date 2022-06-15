It appears the Tampa Bay Lightning will have Bryden Point back in the lineup for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Colorado Avalanche, as head coach Jon Cooper said on Wednesday that the forward 'looks like a go'.

The 26-year-old has not played since the Lightning's first-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs, when he sustained a lower-body injury. Point has two goals and two assists in seven playoff games this season. In 66 regular season games, Point scored 28 goals and added 30 assists.

The Lightning did not provide an update on forward Brandon Hagel, who remains questionable for Game 1.