The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed veteran goaltender Brian Elliott to a one-year, $900,000 contract, the team announced on Wednesday.

We have signed goaltender Brian Elliott to a one-year contract worth $900,000 AAV.



📝: https://t.co/PXYDxwCHka pic.twitter.com/rh2WBz5oRP — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) July 28, 2021

The 36-year-old played 30 games with the Philadelphia Flyers last season, going 15-9-2 with a 3.06 goals-against average and a .889 save percentage.

In 502 career NHL appearances, Elliott has a 256-155-49 record to go along with a 2.53 GAA and .910 save percentage.