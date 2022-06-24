Nikita Kucherov scored his eighth goal of the playoffs as the Tampa Bay Lightning lead the Colorado Avalanche 2-1 heading into the third period of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Colorado started the period down a goal but Valeri Nichuskin evened the score 5:07 into the period, knocking home a rebound that caromed off of Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy and into the slot.

Kucherov restored the Lightning’s one-goal lead at 8:10 of the frame, blasting a one-timer past a screened Darcy Kuemper on the power play.

Vasilevskiy has stopped 25 shots for the Bolts while Kuemper has made 17 saves for the Avs.

The Avalanche lead the series 3-1 and look to clinch their first Stanley Cup victory since 2001, while the Lightning look to keep their chances of winning a third-straight Stanley Cup alive.