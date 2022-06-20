Lightning leads Avalanche after two periods in Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final

The Tampa Bay Lightning have a 6-2 lead over the Colorado Avalanche after two periods in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final.

The Lightning came into the second period with a 2-1 lead thanks to goals from Anthony Cerelli and Ondrej Palat while Gabriel Landeskog scored for the Avalanche.

Nick Paul extended the Lightning lead at 1:26 when he fired a shot from the slot past Darcy Kuemper to give the Lightning a 3-1 lead.

Landeskog brought the Avalanche back within one at 4:43 when he scored his second goal of the game on the power play to make the score 3-2.

Steven Stamkos put the Lightning up 4-2 at 7:52 when he spun around in the slot to create space and fired the puck past Kuemper's glove side.

The Lightning increased their lead to 5-2 at 11:15 when Pat Maroon roofed his shot past Kuemper.

Maroon's goal knocked Kuemper out of the game after stopping 16 of 21 shots and Pavel Francouz came into the game in relief.

Corey Perry got into the scoring action at 14:58 when he found the puck in Francouz's blue paint and scored to increase the Lightning lead to 6-2.

The Lightning and Avalanche are deadlocked at 26 shots on goal apiece after the second period.