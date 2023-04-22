After missing Game 2 with an undisclosed injury, Tampa Bay Lightning star defenceman Victor Hedman participated in the morning skate on Saturday ahead of Game 3 against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Hedman paired with Perbix at Lightning skate @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) April 22, 2023

The 32-year-old Swede was a game-time decision for Tampa's 7-2 loss in Game 2, but wasn't able to play. Hedman left in the second period of Game 1 with the injury.

Fellow defenceman Erik Cernak, who has also been out since the second period of Game 1 after taking a hit to the head from from Leafs forward Michael Bunting, did not practice with the team on Saturday.

Hedman netted nine goals and added 40 assists over 76 games with the Bolts in 2022-23, his 14th season with the club since they drafted him second overall in the 2009 NHL Entry Draft.

The Leafs and Lightning are tied 1-1 in their opening-round series with Game 3 going Saturday night in Tampa Bay.