The Tampa Bay Lightning signed defenceman Darren Raddysh to a two-year, $1.95 million extension on Wednesday.

The deal, which begins in the 2024-25 season, will see Raddysh carry a cap hit of $975,000.

HEEEEERE’S RADDY



We’ve signed defenseman Darren Raddysh to a two-year, one-way contract extension worth an AAV of $975,000.



📝: https://t.co/TCi3GOECop pic.twitter.com/NuH5nNGtMy — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) August 23, 2023

The 27-year-old appeared in 17 games with the Lightning last season, registering a goal and three points. He added a goal and two points in six playoff games before the Lightning were eliminated by the Toronto Maple Leafs in six games during the first round.

Raddysh joined the Lightning as an unrestricted free agent in July of 2021 on a one-year, two-way deal and was extended for two more years in June of 2022.

Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Chicago Blackhawks in May of 2018, the 6-foot-1 right-shot defenceman played five seasons in the Blackhawks and New York Rangers organizations before finding a home with the Lightning.