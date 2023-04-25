Tampa Bay Lightning defenceman Erik Cernak will miss Game 5 of their first-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs, head coach Jon Cooper told reporters.

Cernak has not played since taking a high hit from Maple Leafs forward Michael Bunting in Game 1, when Bunting drove his left elbow into Cernak's head in front of the Tampa Bay net. He needed help getting to the dressing room and did not return to the bench after the hit.

The 25-year-old blueliner is officially dealing with an upper-body injury. He had two goals and 14 assists in 70 games during the regular season.

Erik Cernak out for Game 5. — Evan Closky (@ECloskyWTSP) April 25, 2023

Bunting received a five-minute major penalty and was suspended three games for the hit for what NHL Player Safety said was an illegal check to the head. Bunting is eligible to return for Game 5.

Game 5 Thursday from Scotiabank Arena as the Leafs look to close out their first Stanley Cup Playoff series victory since 2004.