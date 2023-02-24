Lightning D Cernak to have hearing for elbowing Sabres' Okposo

Tampa Bay Lightning defenceman Erik Cernak will have a hearing Friday for elbowing forward Kyle Okposo in Thursday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Buffalo Sabres, NHL Player Safety announced.

Tampa Bay’s Erik Cernak will have a hearing today for Elbowing Buffalo’s Kyle Okposo. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) February 24, 2023

The play occurred late in the third period of Thursday's game, when Cernak elbowed Okposo in the head as he attempted to cross the blue line. There was no penalty on the play.

Cernak, 25, has one goal and 10 assists in 51 games this season. The Kosice, Slovakia native has 17 goals and 70 points in 277 career games, all with the Lightning.

Okposo stayed in the game following the hit. The Sabres' captain has seven goals and 14 assists in 41 games this season.