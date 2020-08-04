The Tampa Bay Lightning will be without captain Steven Stamkos once again for their second round-robin game against the Boston Bruins on Wednesday, head coach Jon Cooper announced.

Cooper said Stamkos, who missed Monday's shootout victory over the Washington Capitals, is however expected to practice with the team on Tuesday.

Cooper said Sunday the team was hopeful Stamkos would be able to play in the team's first game, but weren't counting on it.

The 30-year-old, who did skate earlier last week in Toronto, was deemed unfit to practice on Saturday and continues to deal with a lower-body injury.

Stamkos had 29 goals and 37 assists for 66 points before the NHL paused its season on March 12.